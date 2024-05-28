Forward 2024, June 4-5, 20024: Global virtual event teaches attendees how to be cyber resilient while exploring cybersecurity trends across artificial intelligence, ransomware, and cloud.

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, will host its annual Rubrik Forward virtual event on June 4-5, 2024. Attendees will hear from data security experts from Microsoft, CrowdStrike, AON, and Zscaler, as well as leaders from AMD, Aria S.p.A. Lombardia, PCCW Global, and University of Reading as they demonstrate how to secure mission-critical data and help make organizations unstoppable in the face of cyberattacks.

Event At-a-Glance

Worldwide Virtual Event Schedule:

North America

Tuesday, June 4th

10:00 am PT & 1:00 pm ET

EMEA

Wednesday, June 5th

10:00 am CEST

APAC

Wednesday, June 5th

10:00 am SGT & 12:00 pm AET

India

Wednesday, June 5th

2:30 pm IST

Agenda At-A-Glance

Opening Keynote

In this pivotal keynote session, Rubrik CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder Bipul Sinha will take the stage to underscore the criticality of cyber resilience in an era where cyberattacks are not just a threat, but a constant. Sinha will delve into how Rubrik has elevated the conversation around cyber resilience to a board-level imperative, ensuring it remains at the forefront of modern data security architecture. The session will reveal Rubrik's latest innovations and strategic investments, including advancements in cloud technology, unstructured data protection, and AI-driven defense mechanisms.

Breakout Sessions:

Rubrik customers including AMD, ARIA S.p.A. Lombardia, PCCW Global, and University of Reading, as well as industry experts from Rubrik partners including Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Zscaler, AON, and AWS will dive into all things cybersecurity–from cyber resilience to the future of data. These sessions will explore topics like:

Artificial Intelligence | Scale your cyber resilience strategy with AI Defense and Recovery

| Scale your cyber resilience strategy with AI Defense and Recovery Cloud | Strengthen your cloud security and data protection, while reducing your TCO

| Strengthen your cloud security and data protection, while reducing your TCO Ransomware | Make business operations unstoppable by discovering and protecting sensitive data

| Make business operations unstoppable by discovering and protecting sensitive data Self-Guided Labs | Get hands-on experience with Rubrik solutions and expand your data security capabilities

Closing Keynote

Jeremy Renner, Oscar Winning Actor behind Marvel's "Hawkeye" will close the event!

Find the full agenda here. To register for the free, virtual event in your region, please visit https://forward.rubrik.com/2024/begin.

If you are a member of the media, contact press@rubrik.com to schedule an interview with a company executive.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528329965/en/