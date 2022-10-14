Ruchira Papers : Outcome of committee meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and approval granted, by Shareholders for issue of Bonus Equity Shares, at the 42ND Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 29th September 2022 please be informed that the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 14th October, 2022 has allotted 27,13,181 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid- up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 10 (Ten) existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or whose names appear as the beneficial owner(s) of the equity shares of the company, in the records of the Depositories, as on 11th October 2022, being the record date fixed for this purpose.
Pursuant to the above allotment, the revised issued, subscribed and paid-up equity. capital of the Company is as below:
Particulars
No. of Shares
Face Value
Amount in Rs.
Pre-Bonus Issue
2,71,31,804
10
27,13,18,040
Add Bonus Issue
27,13,181
10
2,71,31,810
Post-Bonus Issue
2,98,44,985
10
29,84,49,850
The Bonus Equity Shares allotted as above shall rank pari-passu in all respect and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares of the company including dividends and other corporate benefits, if any, declared by the Company after the said allotment.
As part of the aforesaid allotment 4657 Bonus Equity Shares representing fractional entitlement(s) of eligible Members have been consolidated and allotted to the Trustee appointed for this purpose. The Trustee will sell such equity shares at the prevailing market rate as soon as practically possible and distribute the net sale
RUCHIRA PAPERS LIMITED
REGD. OFFICE & WORKS
ADMIN. OFFICE
DELHI OFFICE
CIN-L21012HP1980PLC004336
Trilokpur Road, Kala Amb
21-22, New Professors Colony
M-146, 2nd Floor
Sirmaur
Yamuna Nagar
Greater Kailash Part 2
Himachal Pradesh - 173030
Haryana - 135001
New Delhi - 110048
T: +91-80-53800897 / 53101892
T: +91-1732-233799/233140
T: +91-11-29226638/29226639
E: info@ruchirapapers.com
E: rplynr@ruchirapapers.com
rpldelhi@ruchirapapers.com
COMMITTED TO THE EARTH
www.ruchirapapers.com
proceeds, after adjusting the cost and expenses in respect thereof, among the concerned eligible Members in proportion to their respective fractional entitlements.
Ruchira Papers Limited published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:41:59 UTC.