  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ruchira Papers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532785   INE803H01014

RUCHIRA PAPERS LIMITED

(532785)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
123.60 INR   -3.40%
03:43aRuchira Papers : Outcome of committee meeting
PU
09/29Ruchira Papers Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
08/13Ruchira Papers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ruchira Papers : Outcome of committee meeting

10/14/2022 | 03:43am EDT
COMMITTED TO THE EARTH

www.ruchirapapers.com

RPL/CS/BSE/NSE/2022-23/

14th October 2022

To

The General Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Department of Corporate Service,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1

BSE Limited,

G. Block , Bandra Kurla Complex,

P. J. Tower, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400 023

Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 532785

Trading Symbol: RUCHIRA EQ

Sub:-Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and approval granted, by Shareholders for issue of Bonus Equity Shares, at the 42ND Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 29th September 2022 please be informed that the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 14th October, 2022 has allotted 27,13,181 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid- up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 10 (Ten) existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or whose names appear as the beneficial owner(s) of the equity shares of the company, in the records of the Depositories, as on 11th October 2022, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Pursuant to the above allotment, the revised issued, subscribed and paid-up equity. capital of the Company is as below:

Particulars

No. of Shares

Face Value

Amount in Rs.

Pre-Bonus Issue

2,71,31,804

10

27,13,18,040

Add Bonus Issue

27,13,181

10

2,71,31,810

Post-Bonus Issue

2,98,44,985

10

29,84,49,850

The Bonus Equity Shares allotted as above shall rank pari-passu in all respect and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares of the company including dividends and other corporate benefits, if any, declared by the Company after the said allotment.

As part of the aforesaid allotment 4657 Bonus Equity Shares representing fractional entitlement(s) of eligible Members have been consolidated and allotted to the Trustee appointed for this purpose. The Trustee will sell such equity shares at the prevailing market rate as soon as practically possible and distribute the net sale

RUCHIRA PAPERS LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE & WORKS

ADMIN. OFFICE

DELHI OFFICE

CIN-L21012HP1980PLC004336

Trilokpur Road, Kala Amb

21-22, New Professors Colony

M-146, 2nd Floor

Sirmaur

Yamuna Nagar

Greater Kailash Part 2

Himachal Pradesh - 173030

Haryana - 135001

New Delhi - 110048

T: +91-80-53800897 / 53101892

T: +91-1732-233799/233140

T: +91-11-29226638/29226639

E: info@ruchirapapers.com

E: rplynr@ruchirapapers.com

rpldelhi@ruchirapapers.com

COMMITTED TO THE EARTH

www.ruchirapapers.com

proceeds, after adjusting the cost and expenses in respect thereof, among the concerned eligible Members in proportion to their respective fractional entitlements.

Kindly take the above intimation on your record.

The Meeting concluded at 12.30 PM

Thanking You,

For Ruchira Papers Limited

Iqbal Singh-

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

A36847

RUCHIRA PAPERS LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE & WORKS

ADMIN. OFFICE

DELHI OFFICE

CIN-L21012HP1980PLC004336

Trilokpur Road, Kala Amb

21-22, New Professors Colony

M-146, 2nd Floor

Sirmaur

Yamuna Nagar

Greater Kailash Part 2

Himachal Pradesh - 173030

Haryana - 135001

New Delhi - 110048

T: +91-80-53800897 / 53101892

T: +91-1732-233799/233140

T: +91-11-29226638/29226639

E: info@ruchirapapers.com

E: rplynr@ruchirapapers.com

rpldelhi@ruchirapapers.com

Disclaimer

Ruchira Papers Limited published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:41:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 129 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net income 2022 331 M 4,02 M 4,02 M
Net Debt 2022 657 M 7,98 M 7,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,93x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 3 689 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart RUCHIRA PAPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ruchira Papers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Umesh Chander Garg Managing Director & Executive Director
Vipin Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jatinder Singh Co-Chairman
Subhash Chander Garg Co-Chairman
Deepan Garg Director & Vice President-Technical
