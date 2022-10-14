Ruchira Papers : Outcome of committee meeting

COMMITTED TO THE EARTH www.ruchirapapers.com RPL/CS/BSE/NSE/2022-23/ 14th October 2022 To The General Manager, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Department of Corporate Service, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1 BSE Limited, G. Block , Bandra Kurla Complex, P. J. Tower, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400 023 Mumbai 400051 Scrip Code: 532785 Trading Symbol: RUCHIRA EQ

Sub:-Allotment of Bonus Equity Shares.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and approval granted, by Shareholders for issue of Bonus Equity Shares, at the 42ND Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 29th September 2022 please be informed that the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 14th October, 2022 has allotted 27,13,181 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid- up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 10 (Ten) existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or whose names appear as the beneficial owner(s) of the equity shares of the company, in the records of the Depositories, as on 11th October 2022, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Pursuant to the above allotment, the revised issued, subscribed and paid-up equity. capital of the Company is as below:

Particulars No. of Shares Face Value Amount in Rs. Pre-Bonus Issue 2,71,31,804 10 27,13,18,040 Add Bonus Issue 27,13,181 10 2,71,31,810 Post-Bonus Issue 2,98,44,985 10 29,84,49,850

The Bonus Equity Shares allotted as above shall rank pari-passu in all respect and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares of the company including dividends and other corporate benefits, if any, declared by the Company after the said allotment.

As part of the aforesaid allotment 4657 Bonus Equity Shares representing fractional entitlement(s) of eligible Members have been consolidated and allotted to the Trustee appointed for this purpose. The Trustee will sell such equity shares at the prevailing market rate as soon as practically possible and distribute the net sale