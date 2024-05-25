Rudra Ecovation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

Rudra Ecovation Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 100.59 million compared to INR 55.4 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 102.71 million compared to INR 59.22 million a year ago. Net income was INR 18.21 million compared to INR 25.01 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.2 compared to INR 0.29 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was INR 196.18 million compared to INR 268.33 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 204.75 million compared to INR 277.32 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 6.41 million compared to net income of INR 29.3 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.07 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.34 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.07 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.34 a year ago.