    9945   TW0009945006

RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.

(9945)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
59.20 TWD   -9.89%
04:24aRUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of informations for the ex-dividend record date and distribution date of cash dividends of 2021.
PU
07/20RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Supplementary announcement on clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20.
PU
07/20RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20.
PU
Ruentex Development : Announcement of informations for the ex-dividend record date and distribution date of cash dividends of 2021.

07/22/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 16:14:43
Subject 
 Announcement of informations for the ex-dividend
record date and distribution date of cash dividends
of 2021.
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Dividend Paid in cash
at NT$2 per share with total amount at NT$4,213,666,794.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/12
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The expected
distribution date for
the cash dividends will be 2022/09/08.

Disclaimer

Ruentex Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 27 294 M - -
Net income 2021 16 243 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,01x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 124 B 4 151 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,87x
EV / Sales 2021 6,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Hung Li General Manager & Director
Tien Cheng Yeh Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Tsang Chen Chien Chairman & Spokesman
Shun Hsiung Ko Independent Director
I Lung Chao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-7.21%4 151
HASEKO CORPORATION12.90%3 223
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC-16.88%729
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-28.96%560
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.4.29%402
ATAL S.A.-34.06%246