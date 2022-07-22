Ruentex Development : Announcement of informations for the ex-dividend record date and distribution date of cash dividends of 2021.
07/22/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/22
Time of announcement
16:14:43
Subject
Announcement of informations for the ex-dividend
record date and distribution date of cash dividends
of 2021.
Date of events
2022/07/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Dividend Paid in cash
at NT$2 per share with total amount at NT$4,213,666,794.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/12
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The expected
distribution date for
the cash dividends will be 2022/09/08.
Ruentex Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:23:02 UTC.