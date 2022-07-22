Ruentex Development : Announcement of informations for the ex-dividend record date and distribution date of cash dividends of 2021.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/22 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Dividend Paid in cash at NT$2 per share with total amount at NT$4,213,666,794. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/12 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/15 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/16 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/20 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/20 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The expected distribution date for the cash dividends will be 2022/09/08.