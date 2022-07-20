Ruentex Development : Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20 2.Company name:Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself. 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:CredereMedia,Wealth and other mass media. 6.Content of the report: 【Ruentex Group was "dragged down" by Nanshan? Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. and Ruentex Industries Ltd.'s second quarter net worth per share pulled an alert...】 The results predict that in the second quarter of this year,the net value of PouChen is likely fall below the one hundred billion dollars and the net value of Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. is estimated only more than 10 billion dollars left... 7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of mass media reporting. 8.Countermeasures: The content of the report is estimated by the media itself,not calculated by the company. The financial data of the second quarter will be announced in accordance with the regulations after the settlement of the company is completed. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.