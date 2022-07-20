Ruentex Development : Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20.
07/20/2022 | 01:34am EDT
Provided by: RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/20
Time of announcement
13:21:55
Subject
Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20.
Date of events
2022/07/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20
2.Company name:Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The company itself.
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:CredereMedia,Wealth and other mass media.
6.Content of the report:
【Ruentex Group was "dragged down" by Nanshan? Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd.
and Ruentex Industries Ltd.'s second quarter net worth per share pulled an
alert...】
The results predict that in the second quarter of this year,the net value of
PouChen is likely fall below the one hundred billion dollars and the net
value of Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. is estimated only more than 10 billion
dollars left...
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of mass media reporting.
8.Countermeasures:
The content of the report is estimated by the media itself,not calculated by
the company.
The financial data of the second quarter will be announced in accordance with
the regulations after the settlement of the company is completed.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
