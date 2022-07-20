Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9945   TW0009945006

RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.

(9945)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
72.90 TWD   +0.14%
01:34aRUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20.
PU
06/29RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of demolition contract with lands located at Lot Nanhai,Taipei City.
PU
06/29RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of transction contract for exterior wall stone of Ruentex Sanchong.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ruentex Development : Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20.

07/20/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/20 Time of announcement 13:21:55
Subject 
 Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20.
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20
2.Company name:Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The company itself.
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:CredereMedia,Wealth and other mass media.
6.Content of the report:
【Ruentex Group was "dragged down" by Nanshan? Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd.
and Ruentex Industries Ltd.'s second quarter net worth per share pulled an
alert...】
The results predict that in the second quarter of this year,the net value of
PouChen is likely fall below the one hundred billion dollars and the net
value of Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. is estimated only more than 10 billion
dollars left...
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of mass media reporting.
8.Countermeasures:
The content of the report is estimated by the media itself,not calculated by
the company.
The financial data of the second quarter will be announced in accordance with
the regulations after the settlement of the company is completed.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Ruentex Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
01:34aRUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20.
PU
06/29RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of demolition contract with lands located at Lot Nanhai..
PU
06/29RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of transction contract for exterior wall stone of Ruent..
PU
06/15Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend
CI
05/13Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/25RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Supplementary announcement of acquisition of appraisal information o..
PU
04/25RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Supplementary announcement of acquisition of appraisal information o..
PU
04/25RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Announcement that the Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue..
PU
04/25RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of transction contract for construction materials of Wu..
PU
04/25RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : Supplementary announcement of the Company's Board of Directors resol..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 27 294 M - -
Net income 2021 16 243 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,01x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 153 B 5 124 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,87x
EV / Sales 2021 6,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Hung Li General Manager & Director
Tien Cheng Yeh Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Tsang Chen Chien Chairman & Spokesman
Shun Hsiung Ko Independent Director
I Lung Chao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.14.26%5 124
HASEKO CORPORATION10.80%3 208
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC-18.02%726
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-28.28%568
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.3.29%393
ATAL S.A.-34.27%253