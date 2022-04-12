Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9945   TW0009945006

RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.

(9945)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-10
77.80 TWD   -1.64%
02:41aRUENTEX DEVELOPMENT : The company is invited to attend "2022 April Taiwan Corporate Day " organized by MasterLink Securities
PU
03/20RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.(TWSE : 9945) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/15Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Ruentex Development : The company is invited to attend "2022 April Taiwan Corporate Day " organized by MasterLink Securities

04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/12 Time of announcement 14:29:27
Subject 
 The company is invited to attend "2022 April
Taiwan Corporate Day " organized by MasterLink Securities
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company is invited to
 attend "2022 April Taiwan Corporate Day " organized by MasterLink
 Securities, explaining the company's recent operating results and
 future prospects.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ruentex Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
