Ruentex Development : The company is invited to attend "2022 April Taiwan Corporate Day " organized by MasterLink Securities
04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
Provided by: RUENTEX DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/12
Time of announcement
14:29:27
Subject
The company is invited to attend "2022 April
Taiwan Corporate Day " organized by MasterLink Securities
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The company is invited to
attend "2022 April Taiwan Corporate Day " organized by MasterLink
Securities, explaining the company's recent operating results and
future prospects.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
