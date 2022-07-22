Ruentex Industries : Announcement of informations for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends of 2021.
07/22/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Provided by: RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Date of announcement
2022/07/22
Subject
Announcement of informations for the ex-dividend
record date of cash dividends of 2021.
2022/07/22
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Dividend Paid in cash
at NT$5 per share with total amount at NT$3,671,593,860.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/09
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/10
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/11
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/15
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/15
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:The expected distribution
date for the cash dividends will be 2022/08/29.
Ruentex Industries Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:13:01 UTC.