  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ruentex Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2915   TW0002915006

RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

(2915)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
85.00 TWD   +0.47%
03:22aRUENTEX INDUSTRIES : Announcement of resignation of member of the remuneration committee of the company
PU
05/13Ruentex Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/15Ruentex Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ruentex Industries : Announcement of resignation of member of the remuneration committee of the company

06/10/2022 | 03:22am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 15:06:47
Subject 
 Announcement of resignation of member of
the remuneration committee of the company
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Tseng, Jung-Hsiu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director of Nan Shan General Insurance
Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:None
6.Resume of the new position holder:None
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:
Resigned regarding to personal reasons.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/11/12~2024/07/29
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ruentex Industries Limited published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
