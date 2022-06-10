Ruentex Industries : Announcement of resignation of member of the remuneration committee of the company
06/10/2022 | 03:22am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
15:06:47
Subject
Announcement of resignation of member of
the remuneration committee of the company
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Tseng, Jung-Hsiu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director of Nan Shan General Insurance
Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:None
6.Resume of the new position holder:None
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:
Resigned regarding to personal reasons.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/11/12~2024/07/29
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Ruentex Industries Limited published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:21:01 UTC.