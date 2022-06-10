Ruentex Industries : Announcement of resignation of member of the remuneration committee of the company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Tseng, Jung-Hsiu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director of Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:None 6.Resume of the new position holder:None 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change: Resigned regarding to personal reasons. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/11/12~2024/07/29 10.Effective date of the new member:NA 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None