Ruentex Industries : Announcement of the changes of the member of the company's 5th term remuneration committee
07/22/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/22
Time of announcement
16:03:52
Subject
Announcement of the changes of the member of
the company's 5th term remuneration committee
Date of events
2022/07/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/22
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Chen, Shou-Jen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
President of HR Dept., of Concord（China）Ltd.
President, Ruen Fu Newlife Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/08/12~2024/07/29
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/22
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Ruentex Industries Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:13:01 UTC.