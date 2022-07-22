Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ruentex Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2915   TW0002915006

RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

(2915)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
65.70 TWD   -9.88%
07/20RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20
PU
06/23RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : Announcement of the changes of the member of the company's 2nd term audit committee
PU
06/23RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : Announcement of the by-elected of independent director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ruentex Industries : Announcement of the changes of the member of the company's 5th term remuneration committee

07/22/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 16:03:52
Subject 
 Announcement of the changes of the member of
the company's 5th term remuneration committee
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/22
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Chen, Shou-Jen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
President of HR Dept., of Concord（China）Ltd.
President, Ruen Fu Newlife Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/08/12~2024/07/29
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/22
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ruentex Industries Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.
07/20RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20
PU
06/23RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : Announcement of the changes of the member of the company's 2nd term a..
PU
06/23RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : Announcement of the by-elected of independent director
PU
06/23RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : 2022 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non compete cl..
PU
06/23Ruentex Industries Ltd. Announces Changes of the Member of 2nd Term Audit Committee
CI
06/23Ruentex Industries Ltd. Appoints Chen, Shou-Jen as Independent Director
CI
06/23Ruentex Industries Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
06/10RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : Announcement of resignation of member of the remuneration committee o..
PU
06/10Ruentex Industries Ltd. Announces Resignation of Tseng, Jung-Hsiu as Member of the Remu..
CI
05/13Ruentex Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 696 M - -
Net income 2021 15 568 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,34x
Yield 2021 5,13%
Capitalization 45 841 M 1 531 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales 2021 32,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ruentex Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Chang Hsu General Manager, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Chi Fan Wang Chairman
Tai Chang Wang Independent Director
Chia Chu Teng Independent Director
Shih Ming Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.-32.62%1 531
TRIDENT LIMITED-23.06%2 613
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-10.48%2 384
TEIJIN LIMITED-0.64%2 015
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-40.86%1 188
COATS GROUP PLC0.87%1 157