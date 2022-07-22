Ruentex Industries : Announcement of the changes of the member of the company's 5th term remuneration committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/22 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Name of the new position holder:Chen, Shou-Jen 6.Resume of the new position holder: President of HR Dept., of Concord（China）Ltd. President, Ruen Fu Newlife Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/08/12~2024/07/29 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/22 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None