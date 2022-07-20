Log in
    2915   TW0002915006

RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

(2915)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
80.90 TWD   +0.50%
06/23RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : Announcement of the changes of the member of the company's 2nd term audit committee
PU
06/23RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : Announcement of the by-elected of independent director
PU
06/23RUENTEX INDUSTRIES : 2022 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non compete clause for directors
PU
Ruentex Industries : Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20

07/20/2022 | 01:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RUENTEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/20 Time of announcement 13:24:40
Subject 
 Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20
2.Company name:Ruentex Industries Limited
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:CredereMedia
6.Content of the report:
【Ruentex Group was "dragged down" by Nanshan? Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd.
and Ruentex Industries Ltd.'s second quarter net worth per share pulled an
alert. There is a delisting crisis on Ruentex Industries Ltd.】
The net value of Ruentex Industries Ltd. is estimated to be nagative, facing
the crisis of delisting. The results predict that in the second quarter of
this year,the net value of PCC is likely fall below the one hundred billion
dollars and the net value of Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. is estimated only
more than 10 billion dollars left. Even more shocking,the net value of
Ruentex Industries Ltd. will be nagative if in the worst situation, being
the biggest victim of this event.
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification on recent media report
8.Countermeasures:
The content of the report is the media's own speculation, not calculated by
the company.
The financial data of the second quarter will be announced in accordance with
the regulations after the settlement of the company is completed.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ruentex Industries Limited published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
