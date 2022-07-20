Ruentex Industries : Clarification of mass media reporting on 2022/07/20

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20 2.Company name:Ruentex Industries Limited 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:CredereMedia 6.Content of the report: 【Ruentex Group was "dragged down" by Nanshan? Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. and Ruentex Industries Ltd.'s second quarter net worth per share pulled an alert. There is a delisting crisis on Ruentex Industries Ltd.】 The net value of Ruentex Industries Ltd. is estimated to be nagative, facing the crisis of delisting. The results predict that in the second quarter of this year,the net value of PCC is likely fall below the one hundred billion dollars and the net value of Ruentex Development Co.,Ltd. is estimated only more than 10 billion dollars left. Even more shocking,the net value of Ruentex Industries Ltd. will be nagative if in the worst situation, being the biggest victim of this event. 7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification on recent media report 8.Countermeasures: The content of the report is the media's own speculation, not calculated by the company. The financial data of the second quarter will be announced in accordance with the regulations after the settlement of the company is completed. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None