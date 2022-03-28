SALVADORA PROJECT EXPLORATION UPDATE

Vancouver, B.C., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to report that exploration on the Salvadora silver-copper project in Chile has identified three additional zones of gold, silver and copper mineralisation similar to that on the Silverado prospect.



Exploration, including reconnaissance mapping and sampling of areas to the west and east of the main mineralised trend has continued utilizing three exploration teams. The work has identified vein and disseminated gold, silver and copper mineralisation in new areas identified as Silica Cap, Alteration Area 3, and Alta Hediondita (Figure 1). Applications have been made for two additional properties to the west of the Cumbres area to cover an area of recently discovered stockwork veins and silicification. The new properties are also shown on Figure 1.

Click here for: Figure 1 Mineralised zones on Landsat alteration image

A further 297 rock chip samples have been collected and assayed. Sampling methodology and the statistical details of selected metals are described below*. Mapping has identified +500 metres of vertical potential with outcrop rock chip samples returning significant assays from elevations extending from 4,379m (e.g., Sample 15947: 7.1 g/t gold, 121 g/t silver, and 3.9% copper) down to 3,831m elevation (e.g., Sample 16036: 0.18 g/t gold, 630 g/t silver, 3.8% copper, and 6.5 % lead) (See Figure 1).

A combined Induced Polarization / Resistivity and Magneto-Telluric Survey was completed with lines run over the Silverado, T-09 target and Cumbres prospects (Figure 2). The survey defined several zones of strong chargeability potentially corresponding to sulfide mineralisation such as is observed in the Silverado Induced Polarization Vertical Profile in Figure 2 below. This has several compelling high IP-Phase zones that may indicate potential sulfide mineralisation at depth.

Click here for: Figure 2 Silverado Pole-Dipole Induced Polarization Vertical Profile, line 6657100 view looking north.

Field work on Salvadora will continue throughout April and May in preparation for drill testing following the southern hemisphere winter.

Colombia Update

The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development’s recently approved “Resolution No. 110 of 2022”, and its stated effects, has been temporarily suspended pending a Bogota Superior Tribunal review of certain contested legal aspects. The Company’s Colombian advisors and legal counsel are currently investigating the situation and based on current assessments, reinstatement of Resolution 110 is expected.

The Company will soon initiate a detailed environmental assessment, including geophysics and soil sampling at Cobrasco. This assessment program will be conducted under an agreement with the local community and includes providing work for its members.

Paul Joyce, Rugby’s Chief Operating Officer, and a “qualified person” (“QP”) within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

* Sampling Methodology

An average of 2.5 kilograms of rock was collected and bagged in the field and sent to the Andes Analytical Assay Laboratory of Santiago, Chile.

All site locations Easting, Northing and Elevation are recorded using a Garmin Montana GPS.

Samples are dried at a maximum temperature of 800 Celsius to less than 5% humidity.

Samples are crushed to 80% passing #10 mesh, homogenized and a 400-400 gram split is taken and pulverized to 95% passing a #150 mesh.

Au is assayed from a 40 gram split using aqua regia and fire assay.

A nominal 0.5 gram split is dissolved in aqua regia and analyzed by ICP for 31 elements.

Overlimit Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are analyzed by AAS.

Laboratory blanks, standards and duplicate assays are performed for each batch of samples according to industry standards.

Statistical Details of Selected Metals



About Rugby

Rugby is an exploration company conducting “discovery stage” exploration on targets in Chile, Colombia and Argentina. The Company’s focus is potential discoveries of copper in Colombia and high-grade silver-copper-gold at the Salvadora Project in Central Chile’s El Indio Gold Belt. Rugby also controls a portfolio of gold projects and/or applications in Colombia that do not require forest extraction permits. These projects are proceeding through the grant process at present.

Rugby benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or have been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corporation and Extorre Gold Mines Limited, which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com .

