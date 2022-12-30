Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Rugby Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUG   CA78132X1042

RUGBY RESOURCES

(RUG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:52 2022-12-30 pm EST
0.0700 CAD    0.00%
05:02pRugby grants incentive stock options
GL
05:01pRugby grants incentive stock options
AQ
12/29Rugby Resources Falls 6% as Says Paused Drilling at Cobrasco Project, 'Actively Pursuing' Strategic Investor
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RUGBY GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

12/30/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Resources Ltd. (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) announces that it has, subject to exchange approval, granted an aggregate 3,205,000 stock options to 6 directors and 3 officers with an exercise price of $0.10. All options granted are subject to vesting provisions and have a 5-year term.

About Rugby 

Rugby Resources Ltd. is an exploration company conducting “discovery stage” exploration on a portfolio of copper, gold and silver targets in Colombia, Argentina and Chile. The Colombian Cobrasco project is located in the western cordillera belt which hosts large scale copper molybdenum mines in Chile, Peru, and Panama (and more recent significant projects discovered in Ecuador). This belt has not been subjected to modern exploration in Colombia. Rugby looks to advance the Cobrasco project to demonstrate the economic potential of a major discovery for Colombia. The discovery of significant new copper opportunities is essential for the mining industry to supply the copper necessary to transition from fossil fuels to advanced electrification. 

The Company benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or has been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management include Exeter Resource Corporation and Extorre Gold Mines Limited, which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively. 

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Resources Ltd. website at www.rugbyresourcesltd.com.

Rob Grey, VP, Corporate Communications
Tel:  604-688-4941  Fax: 604-688-9532
Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941		Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC Canada. V6C 1H2
info@rugbyresourcesltd.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


All news about RUGBY RESOURCES
05:02pRugby grants incentive stock options
GL
05:01pRugby grants incentive stock options
AQ
12/29Rugby Resources Falls 6% as Says Paused Drilling at Cobrasco Project, 'Actively Pursuin..
MT
12/29Rugby Resources Says Paused Drilling at Cobrasco Project in Colombia, 'Actively Pursuin..
MT
12/29Rugby resources - cobrasco copper update
GL
12/29Rugby resources - cobrasco copper update
AQ
12/29Rugby Resources Ltd. Provides Cobrasco Copper Update
CI
12/12Rugby Resources Says Second Hole at Cobrasco Project Hits Fault Zone, Drilling Third Ho..
MT
12/12Rugby resources ltd. provides year end exploration update
GL
12/12Rugby resources ltd. provides year end exploration update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,71 M -2,00 M -2,00 M
Net cash 2022 2,00 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart RUGBY RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Rugby Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bryce G. Roxburgh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alejandro Adams Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yale Ronald Simpson Chairman
Glen van Kerkvoort Director & Chief Technical Officer
Paul Joyce Chief Operating Officer & Director