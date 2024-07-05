In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Alejandro Adams
Date
05/07/24
Position Title
CFO
Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Canon fees, water permits, access fees/social programs paid to federal and local government entities or ministries. Payments to 3rd party vendors for goods and services delivered to the militay for security services. Exchange rate used: 1 COP= 0.0003222 CAD (avg. for the period).
Additional Notes3:
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Rugby Resources Limited published this content on
05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 July 2024 01:03:04 UTC.
Rugby Resources Ltd, formerly Rugby Mining Limited, is a Canada-based exploration stage company, which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Australia, Argentina, Colombia, and the Philippines. The Company's projects include Salvadora, El Zanjon, Venidero, Cobrasco, Motherlode, Columbian Gold Projects and Georgetown. The Salvadora Silver-Copper-Gold Project is located at the southern end of the El Indio belt, Chile. The El Zanjon Project is located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The Venidero Project is located in the west of the Deseado Massif, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The Cobrasco copper molybdenum porphyry is in Colombia's Western Cordillera. The Motherlode Copper Gold-project is located approximately 12 kilometers south of Surigao City in the province of Surigao del Norte, Philippines. The Georgetown Project is located in Australia. This project has three exploration permits covering approximately 849 square kilometers.