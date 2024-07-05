Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Rugby Resources Ltd.

Reporting Year

From

01/03/23

To:

29/02/24

Date submitted

05/07/24

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E860589

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

Volador Colombia S.A.S.

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Alejandro Adams

Date

05/07/24

Position Title

CFO

Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Country

Colombia

Colombia

Colombia

Colombia

From:

01/03/23

To:

29/02/24

Rugby Resources Ltd.

Currency of the Report

CAD

E860589

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Federal Government of

Canon fees paid to ANM. Exchange

National Mining Agency ("ANM")

40,923

40,923

rate used: 1 COP= 0.0003222 CAD

Colombia

(avg. for the period).

Senior Community Council of

Acces fees/Social programs paid to

the Comprehensive Peasant

128,474

128,474

COOCOMACIA. Exchange rate used:

Association of Atrato

1 COP= 0.0003222 CAD (avg. for the

("COCOMACIA")

period).

Regional Autonomous

Water permits paid to CODECHOCO.

Corporation for the

17,948

17,948

Exchange rate used: 1 COP=

Sustainable Development of

0.0003222 CAD (avg. for the period).

Chocó ("CODECHOCO")

Payment to the Ministry of National

Defense for security services and to

Federal Government of

Ministry of National Defense,

3rd party vendors for goods and

157,913

157,913

services delivered to the military for

Colombia

Colombian Military Forces

security services. Exchange rate

used: 1 COP= 0.0003222 CAD (avg. for the period).

Additional Notes:

Reporting Year

From:

01/03/23

To:

29/02/24

Reporting Entity Name

Rugby Resources Ltd.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E860589

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Improvement Payments

Project

Colombia

Cobrasco

345,258

Notes23

Canon fees, water permits, access fees/social programs paid to federal and local government entities or ministries. Payments to 3rd party vendors for goods and services delivered to the militay for security services. Exchange rate used: 1 COP= 0.0003222 CAD (avg. for the period).

Additional Notes3:

