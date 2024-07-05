Rugby Resources Ltd, formerly Rugby Mining Limited, is a Canada-based exploration stage company, which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Australia, Argentina, Colombia, and the Philippines. The Company's projects include Salvadora, El Zanjon, Venidero, Cobrasco, Motherlode, Columbian Gold Projects and Georgetown. The Salvadora Silver-Copper-Gold Project is located at the southern end of the El Indio belt, Chile. The El Zanjon Project is located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The Venidero Project is located in the west of the Deseado Massif, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The Cobrasco copper molybdenum porphyry is in Colombia's Western Cordillera. The Motherlode Copper Gold-project is located approximately 12 kilometers south of Surigao City in the province of Surigao del Norte, Philippines. The Georgetown Project is located in Australia. This project has three exploration permits covering approximately 849 square kilometers.

