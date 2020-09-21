Ruhnn : First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Presentation

This presentation has been prepared by Ruhnn Holding Limited ("Ruhnn" or the "Company") solely for informational purposes. The information included herein was obtained from various sources, including certain third parties, and has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Company, any of its affiliates, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, advisors or representatives will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of the Company in any jurisdiction or any inducement to enter into investment activity, or may form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's business and financial outlook, strategy and market opportunity, and statements about the Company's historical results that may suggest trends for its business. These statements may be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," or words of similar meaning.