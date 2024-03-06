Ruitai Materials Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of refractory materials and wear-resistant materials. The Company's main products portfolio consists of fused cast zirconia-corundum refractory (AZS) series, fused cast alumina series, unshaped refractory series, basic refractory series, siliceous refractory series, aluminosilicate refractory series, zircon sand series, as well as wear resistant refractory series and others. Its products are applied in the glass, cement, metallurgy and other industries. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets'

Sector Construction Materials