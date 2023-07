Rum Group for Transportation and Tourism Investment PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that provides tour operating and road transportation services throughout Jordan and its neighboring countries. The Company's activities are structured into three divisions: Specialized Tourist Transportation, which provides tourist transportation facilities to archaeological and tourist sites in Jordan and neighboring countries, such as Syria and Lebanon, and the transportation of delegations during the conferences, exhibitions and festivals, in addition to the Hajj transportation to the holy land in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Hotel Services, which operates through Rum International Hotels Company, which provides hotel accommodation services, as well as food and beverages, and Investment in Aviation and Tourism Sectors. In May, 2014, the Company sold 15 old buses, and acquired three 2014 Toyota busses.