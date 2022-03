Rum for Transportation & Tourism Investment P S C : Board Of Directors-(RUMM)-2022-03-27

Kindly be informed that amer jamal zawad fakhoury A representative of CENTURY INVESTMENT GROUP has resigned from the Board of Director of RUM GROUP FOR TRANSPORTATION & TOURISM INVESTMENT as of the date 21-03-2022

ﻱﺭﻮﺧﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﻭﺯ ﻝﺎﻤﺟ ﺮﻣﺎﻋ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭ ﻡﺪﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻗ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ .2022-03-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﻲﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ