Rum for Transportation & Tourism Investment P S C : Board Of Directors-(RUMM)-2022-06-15

RUM GROUP FOR TRANSPORTATION & TOURISM INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: RUM GROUP FOR ﻲﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﻡﺭ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

TRANSPORTATION & TOURISM INVESTMENT PM 12:41:18 2022-06-15 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 15-06-2022 12:41:18 PM

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of CENTURY ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

INVESTMENT GROUP on 15-06-2022 appointed ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2022-06-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻗ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Mr./Mrs. MAHER ALI MOHAMMAD REDA OBAIDAT as ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻋ ﺎﺿﺭ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻲﻠﻋ ﺮﻫﺎﻣ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ

his representative in the Board of Directors of the . ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

company. .ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the

representative.

Date of Appointment: 15-06-2022 2022-06-15 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ