    RUM   US78137L1052

RUMBLE INC.

(RUM)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-12-29
5.950 USD   -4.80%
08:31aGlenn Greenwald Begins Publishing Articles Exclusively on Locals, Rumble's Subscription Platform
GL
08:31aGlenn Greenwald Begins Publishing Articles Exclusively on Locals, Rumble's Subscription Platform
GL
08:03aRumble Adds “The Rubin Report” to Rumble Exclusives
GL
Glenn Greenwald Begins Publishing Articles Exclusively on Locals, Rumble's Subscription Platform

01/03/2023 | 08:31am EST
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Independent Writer Moves to Newly Released Articles Feature on Locals

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM) announced that Glenn Greenwald will publish his new written reporting and political commentary on its subscription-based community platform, Locals. Greenwald, who writes one of the five most-read newsletters on Substack, will now publish his long-form written journalism and bonus video content on Locals. In addition, Greenwald recently launched a new show, “System Update,” exclusive to Rumble, streaming daily at 7 p.m. ET.

“I am excited to move my long-form writing exclusively to Locals,” said Greenwald. “Locals and Rumble will be the new home for my content, and I look forward to the continued growth of my audience on their platforms as they fight to maintain independence for journalists and other content creators.”

Locals recently announced its new feature that enables content creators to publish written articles on the platform. Locals has established itself as a subscription service for video content creators through its video hosting and live streaming offering. The addition of articles allows content creators to capture their full library of work on the platform.

“We build everything at Locals with creators in mind,” said Assaf Lev, President of Locals. “More creators are using a variety of media for their work, and we want Locals to be a full-stack solution for journalists and commentators like Glenn who have written and now, video, content.”

Following each live show on Rumble, Glenn hosts a live Q&A in his Locals community to engage with his audience.

You can find Glenn’s Locals community here: https://greenwald.locals.com/

You can find Glenn’s Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/GGreenwald

ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

contact: press@rumble.com


08:31aGlenn Greenwald Begins Publishing Articles Exclusively on Locals, Rumble's Subscription..
GL
08:03aRumble Adds “The Rubin Report” to Rumble Exclusives
GL
2022No truce amid shelling in Russian-controlled Ukraine
RE
2022Rumble Collaborates With Power Slap to Diversify Content Library
MT
2022Rumble Announces Partnership with Power Slap
GL
2022Power Slap announced that it has received funding from Rumble Inc.
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 661 M 1 661 M -
EV / Sales 2022 45,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 35,3%
Technical analysis trends RUMBLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,95 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Pavlovski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Alexandroff Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Hlibowicki Chief Technology Officer
Tyler Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Milnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLE INC.0.00%1 661
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)1.08%56 402
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%22 989
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA1.23%11 469
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.0.96%11 449
HAL TRUST1.00%11 442