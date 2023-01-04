Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rumble Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUM   US78137L1052

RUMBLE INC.

(RUM)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-01-02
6.280 USD   +5.55%
Rekieta Law Joins Rumble Exclusives
GL
Redacted News Joins Rumble Exclusives
GL
08:31aRedacted News Joins Rumble Exclusives
GL
Redacted News Joins Rumble Exclusives

01/04/2023 | 08:31am EST
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that Redacted News will distribute its full livestream exclusively on Rumble.

Redacted News is hosted by former Fox News anchor Clayton Morris and his wife, Natali. The show focuses on providing in-depth analyses of legal, social, financial and political issues that are not covered by the mainstream media. To date, the Redacted News YouTube channel has garnered over 270 million views.

“We live in an age when trust in corporate media is at an all-time low, and I’m thrilled to join a platform like Rumble that supports true journalism and freedom of speech,” said Clayton Morris.

“We are excited to empower Clayton and Natali to grow their audience on Rumble and Locals,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Redacted News is known for covering stories that the corporate media won’t, and we are proud to serve as the platform where this information can be freely shared without censorship.”

You can find the Redacted News Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/Redacted

You can find the Redacted News Locals community here: https://redacted.locals.com/

ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit https://corp.rumble.com

contact: press@rumble.com



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -39,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 753 M 1 753 M -
EV / Sales 2022 48,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 35,3%
Managers and Directors
Chris Pavlovski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Alexandroff Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Hlibowicki Chief Technology Officer
Tyler Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Milnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLE INC.5.55%1 753
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)1.91%56 492
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.96%23 188
HAL TRUST2.00%11 437
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA1.72%11 406
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-0.42%11 285