  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rumble Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUM   US78137L1052

RUMBLE INC.

(RUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-10-10
11.76 USD   -2.00%
03:01pRumble Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
03:01pRumble Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
10/07Rumble's Subscription Platform ‘locals' Announces Release Of ‘long Road Home : The Cash Family's Untold Story'
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rumble Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/14/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (“Rumble”) (NASDAQ: RUM), the video-sharing platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 shortly after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022. The company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
rumble@mzgroup.us 

Source: Rumble

 



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -166x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 802 M 2 802 M -
EV / Sales 2022 115x
EV / Sales 2023 25,7x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart RUMBLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Rumble Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,94 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Pavlovski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Alexandroff Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Hlibowicki Chief Technology Officer
Tyler Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Milnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLE INC.8.59%2 802
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-28.12%45 432
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.61%20 736
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-27.47%10 026
HAL TRUST-21.81%9 654
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-12.77%8 690