  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rumble Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUM   US78137L1052

RUMBLE INC.

(RUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:48 2022-12-01 pm EST
8.845 USD   -7.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Rumble Challenges New York Social Media Law

12/01/2022 | 02:03pm EST
Lawsuit seeks to block new law that targets constitutionally protected online speech by calling it “hateful conduct”

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM) and its subscription platform Locals filed a lawsuit today against New York Attorney General Letitia James to challenge a new state law that forces social media platforms to target constitutionally protected speech

The law forces a wide variety of internet platforms to publish a policy explaining how they will respond to online expression that could be perceived to “vilify, humiliate, or incite violence” based on a protected class, like religion, gender, or race. The law does not define “vilify,” “humiliate,” or “incite,” meaning it would cover constitutionally protected speech like jokes, satire, political debates, and other online commentary. The law also requires platforms to create a way for visitors to complain about “hateful content” and mandates that they answer complaints with a direct response. Refusal to comply could mean investigations from the Attorney General’s office, subpoenas, and daily fines of $1,000 per violation.

Rumble and Locals are represented in the lawsuit by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to defending and sustaining the individual rights of all Americans to free speech and free thought. Rumble and Locals are joined in the lawsuit by constitutional law professor Eugene Volokh, the co-founder of the Volokh Conspiracy legal blog.

“New York’s law would open the door for the suppression of protected speech based on the complaints of activists and bullies,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski.  “Rumble will always celebrate freedom and support creative independence, so I’m delighted to work with FIRE to help protect lawful online expression.”

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -59,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 657 M 2 657 M -
EV / Sales 2022 104x
EV / Sales 2023 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart RUMBLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Rumble Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,52 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Pavlovski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Alexandroff Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Hlibowicki Chief Technology Officer
Tyler Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Milnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLE INC.-12.10%2 657
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.20%56 466
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.94%22 251
HAL TRUST-12.42%11 420
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-21.94%11 263
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.07%10 866