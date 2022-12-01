Rumble Challenges New York Social Media Law

Lawsuit seeks to block new law that targets constitutionally protected online speech by calling it “hateful conduct”

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM) and its subscription platform Locals filed a lawsuit today against New York Attorney General Letitia James to challenge a new state law that forces social media platforms to target constitutionally protected speech



The law forces a wide variety of internet platforms to publish a policy explaining how they will respond to online expression that could be perceived to “vilify, humiliate, or incite violence” based on a protected class, like religion, gender, or race. The law does not define “vilify,” “humiliate,” or “incite,” meaning it would cover constitutionally protected speech like jokes, satire, political debates, and other online commentary. The law also requires platforms to create a way for visitors to complain about “hateful content” and mandates that they answer complaints with a direct response. Refusal to comply could mean investigations from the Attorney General’s office, subpoenas, and daily fines of $1,000 per violation.

Rumble and Locals are represented in the lawsuit by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to defending and sustaining the individual rights of all Americans to free speech and free thought. Rumble and Locals are joined in the lawsuit by constitutional law professor Eugene Volokh, the co-founder of the Volokh Conspiracy legal blog.

“New York’s law would open the door for the suppression of protected speech based on the complaints of activists and bullies,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Rumble will always celebrate freedom and support creative independence, so I’m delighted to work with FIRE to help protect lawful online expression.”

