  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Rumble Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUM   US78137L1052

RUMBLE INC.

(RUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-03-26
8.330 USD   +0.12%
03/27Rumble's Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski to Hold a Live Stream with Matt Kohrs
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rumble Launches Supporter Badges & Monthly Subscriptions

03/28/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
Rumble bolsters commitment to independent creators by rolling out new features that improve user experience and provide additional monetization opportunities

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today the launch of Supporter Badges and Monthly Subscriptions. Users now have new options for supporting their favorite creators. For $5 a month, the Monthly Subscription Badge will further monetize the creator's channel and will soon remove advertisements for subscribers, allowing users to have a more enjoyable video-watching experience. Additionally, the Supporter Badges will provide custom emotes chosen by the creator.

"Supporting independent creators has always been a top priority at Rumble, which sets us apart from Big Tech video-sharing platforms," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski.

"We're excited to roll out these new features because Supporter Badges and Monthly Subscriptions give users an easy and accessible incentive to support their favorite creators," he continued. "Subscriptions also improve the user experience by removing ads and providing another way for supporters to become involved and interact within the creator community."

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

Contact: press@rumble.com


Analyst Recommendations on RUMBLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -52,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 325 M 2 325 M -
EV / Sales 2022 69,4x
EV / Sales 2023 19,9x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart RUMBLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Rumble Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,33 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 80,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Pavlovski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Alexandroff Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Hlibowicki Chief Technology Officer
Tyler Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Milnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLE INC.40.00%2 325
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)7.14%59 856
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.63%23 688
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA1.37%11 477
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-4.66%10 155
LIFCO AB (PUBL)20.64%9 181
