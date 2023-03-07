Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Rumble Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    RUM   US78137L1052

RUMBLE INC.

(RUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-03-02
8.480 USD   +1.68%
Rumble Opens New Studio For Content Creators in Longboat Key, Florida
GL
03/06Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advancing Late Monday
MT
03/06Sector Update: Tech
MT
Rumble Opens New Studio For Content Creators in Longboat Key, Florida

03/07/2023 | 09:02am EST
The company continues to invest in the creator community with its second studio in Florida

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the popular video-sharing platform (NASDAQ; RUM), announced today the opening of a new creator studio in Longboat Key, Florida. The studio is freshly renovated as part of the construction of Rumble’s U.S. headquarters in Longboat Key.

This is the second creator studio hosted by Rumble in the state of Florida, following the opening of a studio by the company’s subscription platform Locals in Miami in September 2022. The Miami studio receives regular visits from popular content creators such as Dave Rubin, Donald Trump Jr., and Viva Frei.

"Supporting independent creators is a core tenant of the Rumble mission," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Our goal is to provide a world-class experience for our creators so they can generate their best content,” he continued. “This studio is hosted on the shores of Longboat Key, and I can say confidently that this is one of the most beautiful settings you will ever see for a creator studio.”

Rumble is calling for all creators. If you are interested in streaming or recording from the Rumble studios in Longboat Key or Miami, please send your request directly to rumblestudios@rumble.com.

ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit:
https://corp.rumble.com

contact: press@rumble.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -58,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 607 M 2 607 M -
EV / Sales 2022 79,8x
EV / Sales 2023 22,8x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 35,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,34 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Pavlovski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Alexandroff Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Hlibowicki Chief Technology Officer
Tyler Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Milnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLE INC.42.52%2 607
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.55%61 417
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.06%23 787
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA9.06%12 384
HAL TRUST4.17%11 827
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.0.96%11 335