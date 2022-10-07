Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rumble Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUM   US78137L1052

RUMBLE INC.

(RUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-10-03
13.48 USD   +9.68%
09:01aRumble's Subscription Platform ‘locals' Announces Release Of ‘long Road Home : The Cash Family's Untold Story'
GL
10/05Xponential Fitness Launches Workouts Across Four Brands on Lululemon's Digital Fitness Platform
MT
09/30Rumble Donates $100,000 to Support Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
GL
Rumble's Subscription Platform ‘Locals' Announces Release of ‘Long Road Home: The Cash Family's Untold Story'

10/07/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Jack Vale independently releases latest film using Content+ on Locals

MIAMI, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced the release of the new documentary, “The Long Road Home,” on its subscription platform, Locals. The film by executive producer, actor, comedian, and YouTuber Jack Vale reveals the personal stories of musician Johnny Cash and his family and their battle with substance abuse. It will be available exclusively on Locals.

“I’m excited to release ‘Long Road Home’ on Locals and distribute this film independently,” said Jack Vale. “It’s refreshing to cut out the middleman and have total ownership in a process that is usually a lot of back and forth and more complicated than it has to be. Locals is exactly what I need.”

Locals recently released Content+ to all communities, enabling any creator to distribute movies, specials or other on-demand content. The platform has continued to release features to help independent creators, including producers, video content creators, writers, and podcasters.

“We are thrilled to host Jack Vale’s documentary on Locals,” said Assaf Lev, President of Locals. “It turns out many producers are looking for ways to have ownership and distribute their films independently. We built Content+ with the needs of the creator in mind, and we are seeing great success. We look forward to hosting many more films on Locals.”

The film can be purchased here: https://longroadhome.locals.com/

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -204x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 442 M 3 442 M -
EV / Sales 2022 144x
EV / Sales 2023 32,1x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 80,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chris Pavlovski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Alexandroff Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Hlibowicki Chief Technology Officer
Tyler Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Milnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLE INC.24.47%3 442
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-25.52%47 749
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.04%22 104
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.96%10 440
HAL TRUST-20.41%9 891
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.17%9 043