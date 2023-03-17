Advanced search
    RUM   US78137L1052

RUMBLE INC.

(RUM)
10:41:43 2023-03-17 am EDT
7.995 USD   -1.17%
Russell Brand Reaches 1 Million Followers On Rumble

03/17/2023 | 10:31am EDT
Comedian and actor Russell Brand is one of the most viewed and followed podcasters on the platform

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ; RUM), announced today that Russell Brand has reached 1 million followers on Rumble, making him one of the platform’s most popular creators. Following a string of high-profile appearances, including on "Real Time with Bill Maher" and "The Joe Rogan Experience," the actor, comedian, and podcaster's message of free speech and challenging corporate media is resonating with viewers and fans.

After being censored and demonetized by YouTube, Russell Brand joined the Rumble platform and quickly became a top podcaster with his "Stay Free" program, which streams live every weekday at 12 p.m. ET. Some of his most popular episodes have reached over 1.1 million views. Along with his Rumble podcast, Brand also features exclusive comedy specials and other content available to subscribers on Locals, the subscription-based Rumble platform.

"When YouTube was our primary problem - we would look at your content, all right, ‘that’s the title of this Rogan video, this is the content. Okay. Well, we can try that.’ And then we would get demonetized. And it becomes like a weird algebra. You change this word, you change that word. You have to alter it, you have certain things you just know that you can’t say," said Russell Brand on Joe Rogan's podcast. "[Rumble] gave me a good deal and the assurance that ‘we’re not going to censor you,’" Brand added.

“Russell Brand is a powerful voice in the fight for free speech because he fearlessly and honestly questions everything, including news coverage by corporate media,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “When he became part of the Rumble Exclusives line-up, we were thrilled to be a platform for his uncensored, off-the-cuff take on controversial topics," he continued. "He also is hilarious, a testament to his strong comedy roots."

You can subscribe to Russell Brand's Rumble page at https://rumble.com/c/russellbrand.
You can subscribe to Russell Brand’s Locals community at https://russellbrand.locals.com/.
Russell Brand's "Brandemic" is available for purchase at https://brandemic.locals.com/.

ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit https://corp.rumble.com.

contact: press@rumble.com


