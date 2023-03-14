Scott Adams Moves “Dilbert” to Locals, the Subscription Platform on Rumble

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that cartoonist and author Scott Adams has brought his comic “Dilbert” to Locals, its subscription-based platform. Annual and monthly subscribers now have access to exclusive content from the popular cartoonist.



Adams launched a Locals community in 2020, where he has hosted a successful daily live stream, “Coffee with Scott Adams.” Today, the community contains over 200 “Micro Lessons” and a comic strip titled “Robots Read News” among other exclusive livestreams. The latest addition is “Dilbert Reborn,” which adds to a variety of exclusive content available to the Scott Adams Locals community.

“I feel creatively renewed. No more guessing what the newspaper industry will allow, no size limits, no artistic limits at all. And the Locals community is sensational,” said Scott Adams.

“Locals is all about creative independence. We are proud to host the new home for Dilbert in the Scott Adams community,” said Assaf Lev, President of Locals.

You can subscribe to “Dilbert Reborn,” along with all content of the Scott Adams community at https://scottadams.locals.com/.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit

https://corp.rumble.com

contact: press@rumble.com