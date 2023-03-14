Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rumble Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUM   US78137L1052

RUMBLE INC.

(RUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-03-09
8.880 USD   -3.58%
09:02aScott Adams Moves “Dilbert” to Locals, the Subscription Platform on Rumble
GL
09:01aScott Adams Moves “Dilbert” to Locals, the Subscription Platform on Rumble
GL
03/13Rumble Resources Expands Zinc and Lead Mineralization at Chinook Prospect
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scott Adams Moves “Dilbert” to Locals, the Subscription Platform on Rumble

03/14/2023 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bolstering an impressive lineup of creators, including Russell Brand, Glenn Greenwald, and Dave Rubin, cartoonist and podcaster Scott Adams adds the “Dilbert Reborn” comic to Rumble with a channel on the subscription-based Locals platform

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that cartoonist and author Scott Adams has brought his comic “Dilbert” to Locals, its subscription-based platform. Annual and monthly subscribers now have access to exclusive content from the popular cartoonist.

Adams launched a Locals community in 2020, where he has hosted a successful daily live stream, “Coffee with Scott Adams.” Today, the community contains over 200 “Micro Lessons” and a comic strip titled “Robots Read News” among other exclusive livestreams. The latest addition is “Dilbert Reborn,” which adds to a variety of exclusive content available to the Scott Adams Locals community.

“I feel creatively renewed. No more guessing what the newspaper industry will allow, no size limits, no artistic limits at all. And the Locals community is sensational,” said Scott Adams.

“Locals is all about creative independence. We are proud to host the new home for Dilbert in the Scott Adams community,” said Assaf Lev, President of Locals.

You can subscribe to “Dilbert Reborn,” along with all content of the Scott Adams community at https://scottadams.locals.com/.

ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit
https://corp.rumble.com

contact: press@rumble.com


All news about RUMBLE INC.
09:02aScott Adams Moves “Dilbert” to Locals, the Subscription Platform on Rumble
GL
09:01aScott Adams Moves “Dilbert” to Locals, the Subscription Platform on Rumble
GL
03/13Rumble Resources Expands Zinc and Lead Mineralization at Chinook Prospect
MT
03/13Following the Success of Power Slap Season 1 Live Finale, Rumble Becomes Exclusive Stre..
GL
03/13Following the Success of Power Slap Season 1 Live Finale, Rumble Becomes Exclusive Stre..
GL
03/09Rumble Issues a Statement on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Matters
GL
03/09Rumble Issues a Statement on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Matters
AQ
03/08Steven Crowder Joins Rumble Exclusives
GL
03/08Steven Crowder Joins Rumble Exclusives
AQ
03/07Rumble Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RUMBLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -55,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 479 M 2 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 75,1x
EV / Sales 2023 21,5x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart RUMBLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Rumble Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,88 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Pavlovski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Alexandroff Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Hlibowicki Chief Technology Officer
Tyler Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Milnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLE INC.49.24%2 479
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)5.96%57 938
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.06%23 810
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.0.72%11 269
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-0.67%11 188
LIFCO AB (PUBL)15.53%8 619