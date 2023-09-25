STORY: Police in London have launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand.

It comes after a joint investigation by British media outlets, which reported the comedian was accused of rape and sexual assault by four women.

BRAND: "Obviously, I now in particular I have a new experience on the way that the media and the state can cooperate and corroborate one another's narratives and stories."

Brand has rejected the allegations.

He took to Canadian social media platform Rumble on Monday to accuse the government and mainstream media of trying to censor him.

"...It appears that there is some significant heft behind controlling those narrative spaces and preventing them from being overtly challenged."

Police declined to give details of the offenses or the number of incidents under investigation.