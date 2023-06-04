Advanced search
    RUM   US78137L1052

RUMBLE INC.

(RUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-06-01
10.00 USD   +2.56%
09:12aUkraine's military urges 'silence' ahead of expected counteroffensive
RE
05/31Rumble Resources Starts Extension Drilling at Earaheedy Project in Western Australia
MT
05/28Rumble Adds Mizkif to Growing Lineup of Gaming Creators
GL
Ukraine's military urges 'silence' ahead of expected counteroffensive

06/04/2023 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian military helicopters during military drills in the north of Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military on Sunday renewed its plea for operational silence around a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces, the latest in a stream of messages by Kyiv as it prepares for the assault.

Anticipation has mounted around what is expected to be a broad attack by Ukrainian forces to retake Russian-occupied territory in the east and south.

But Ukrainian officials have repeatedly discouraged public speculation over the operation, saying it could help the enemy.

Authorities in recent days have also cracked down on citizens sharing images or footage of air defence systems shooting down Russian missiles.

"Plans love silence. There will be no announcement of the start," the ministry said in a video posted to official Telegram channels, apparently referring to the counteroffensive.

The sleekly-produced footage featured masked and well-armed front-line troops holding their fingers against their lips, gesturing for silence amid the distant rumble of artillery and gunfire.

It ended with images of soaring F-16 fighter jets - long coveted by Kyiv as it seeks to boost its air defence against Russian missiles and drones.

Kyiv's Western allies in recent months have provided weapons, armour and ammunition for the counteroffensive, which military experts have said could prove difficult against dug-in Russian forces.

In an interview published on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was prepared for the operation but avoided making any predictions.

"To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different," he told the Wall Street Journal. "But we are going to do it, and we are ready."

Other senior officials, including Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, have similarly sought to tamp down expectations.

In some cases, however, the military has also fed the anticipation. Social media outreach by Kyiv has often been intended to intimidate the Kremlin.

Last week, it posted a flashy video depicting troops preparing for battle and reciting a rousing blessing, which was later aired as a recruiting clip.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.6611 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.2448 Delayed Quote.3.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.7444 Delayed Quote.0.70%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.0707 Delayed Quote.0.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012139 Delayed Quote.0.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.6061 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
RUMBLE INC. 2.56% 10 End-of-day quote.68.07%
Analyst Recommendations on RUMBLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 92,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -82,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -24,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 791 M 2 791 M -
EV / Sales 2023 25,8x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart RUMBLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Rumble Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,00 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Pavlovski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Alexandroff Chief Financial Officer
Wojciech Hlibowicki Chief Technology Officer
Tyler Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Nancy Armstrong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUMBLE INC.68.07%2 791
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.85%2 493 863
SYNOPSYS INC.42.36%68 374
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.44.67%62 633
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE24.42%58 766
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.91%47 264
