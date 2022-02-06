Rumble Resources : Drilling Commences on the High-Grade Kalitan Feeder Zone

7th February 2022 Drilling Commences on the High-Grade Kalitan Feeder Zone at the Earaheedy Project • RC drilling has commenced on the recently discovered Kalitan Feeder Zone which has been designed to infill and extend the shallow high-grade sulphide Zn-Pb mineralisation which has been defined over a length of 2.3km and remains open along strike and at depth only• Diamond drilling has concurrently commenced and will target other high- grade sulphide Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation styles deeper in the Kalitan Feeder Zone use • Drill assays for 50% of the 50,000m drill program completed in 2021 remain pending, including completed holes EHRC129, 361, 408, and 420, which are interpreted to intersect the Kalitan Feeder Zone Earaheedy Project - Emerging World Class Base Metal System personalFor • Since the shallow large-scale Chinook discovery in April 2021, a 50,000m scoping drill program has uncovered a rapidly expanding world class scale Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu base metal system, with the drilling continuing to make near surface large-scale & high-grade discoveries along with identifying new large- scale deposit type targets at depth, confirming the province-scale base metal potential at Earaheedy. Image 1 - RC Rig (foreground) & Diamond Drill Rig (in distance) operating at the Kalitan Feeder Zone Rumble Resources Ltd Level 1, 16 Ord Street, West Perth, WA 6005 T +61 8 6555 3980 F +61 8 6555 3981 rumbleresources.com.au ASX RTR Executives & Management Mr Shane Sikora Managing Director Mr Brett Keillor Technical Director Mr Matthew Banks Non-executive Director Mr Michael Smith Non-executive Director Mr Peter Venn Non-executive Director Mr Steven Wood Company Secretary

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX: RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce drilling has re-commencedon the Earaheedy Project, located approximately 110km northeast of Wiluna, Western Australia, with a focus on the recently discovered Kalitan high-gradesulphide Zn-Pb-Ag-Cufeeder zone (refer ASX announcement 31 January 2022). This multi-rigdrill program is designed to define further broad, shallow high-grade Zn-Pbmineralisation within the Kalitan Feeder Zone, whilst also targeting new Cu-Zn-Pb-Agdiscoveries at depth. Kalitan Feeder Zone - RC & Diamond Drilling Commenced Rumble recently announced that broad spaced drilling had discovered wide, shallow zones of high-gradeZn-Pb- Ag sulphide with Cu mineralisation within the recently discovered and newly named Kalitan Feeder Zone at the Chin k Prospect. The Kalitan Feeder Zone strikes northwest, lies along the northeast margin of the Chinook onlyPr spect (mineralised footprint of 4.1km by 1.9km and open in all directions), has been defined over a length of 2.3km and remains open along strike and at depth. The two most significant intercepts to date include: use • EHRC370 returned: ▪ 51m @ 4.76% Zn + Pb, 5.81 g/t Ag from 82m ⃰including; • 20m @ 8.78% Zn + Pb, 11.65 g/t Ag from 98m o which includes 8m @ 14.61% Zn + Pb, 17.7 g/t Agfrom 104m, and • EHRC136 850m NW of EHRC370 returned: personalFor ▪ 37m @ 3.25% Zn + Pb, 7.18 g/t Ag from 196m ⃰including; • 10m @ 6.57% Zn + Pb, 16.24 g/t Ag from 200m ▪ Within this broad zone of Zn-Pb mineralisation, significant Cu & Ag returned: ▪ 4m @ 1.54% Cu with 6.1% Zn +Pb & 23.6 g/t Ag from 204m *Intersections are true width Image 2 - Chinook East Section Plan - Latest EHRC370 Result and Previous Results 2

RC infill and extension drilling has now commenced to further delineate the shallow high-grade sulphide Zn-Pb mineralisation along the 2.3km (open) Kalitan Feeder Zone within the Navajoh Unconformity Unit (Mineralisation Style 1 on Image 5). onlyDiamond core drilling to test the Kalitan feeder structure in the underlying Purple Shale and Iroquois Carbonate Formation and targeting potential Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag deposits (Mineralisation Styles 4 & 5 on Image 5) has commenced. The shallow broad zones of high-gradeZn-Pb, along with the discovery of significant Cu and Ag deeper in the Kalitan Feeder Zone, emphasise the high potential for deeper large-scaleCu-Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation. These targets are i terpreted to occur below the extensive Navajoh Unconformity Unit which hosts the Chinook Prospect Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation. usepersonalImage 3 - Chinook Prospect - Longitudinal Section of the Kalitan Feeder Zone with EHRC370 and EHRC136 drilling results, previously reported and historical intersections and holes (EHRC129,361, 408, 420) with assay results pending For Image 4 - Chinook Prospect Section AB - Geology and Drill Hole Intersections, interpreted feeder Fault Zones including the High-Grade Kalitan Feeder Fault which is the focus of shallow and deep drilling 3

Earaheedy Project - Emerging World Class Base Metal System Since the shallow large-scale Chinook discovery in April 2021, a 50,000m scoping drill program has uncovered a rapidly expanding world class scale Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu base metal system, with the drilling continuing to make near onlysurface large-scale & high-grade sulphide discoveries along with identifying new large-scale deposit type targets at depth, confirming the province-scale base metal potential at Earaheedy. I itially, Rumble drill targeted the large tonnage, shallow and flat lying Zn-Pb-Ag sulphide mineralisation hosted in the Navajoh Unconformity Unit. This has led to the outlining of the 4.1km by 1.9km Chinook discovery and the 6km by 1.2km Tonka, Magazine and Navajoh mineralised trend (Mineralisation Styles 1 & 2 - Image 5). Both discovery z nes remain open along strike and at depth During the 2021 exploration campaign, greater technical understanding was gained from drilling, geological logging and geophysical programs, which led to Rumble interpreting, targeting and eventually intersecting the high-grade usesulphide Zn-Pb Kalitan Feeder Zone within the Chinook Prospect. The hallow broad zones of high-gradeZn-Pb, along with the discovery of significant Cu-Ag deeper in the Kalitan Feeder Zone, emphasises the high potential for deeper, large-scaleCu-Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation in the Purple Shale and Iriquois Carbonate formations at depth which remain to be drill tested (Mineralisation Styles 4 & 5 - Image 5). The potential to intersect multiple inferred high-grade feeders at Chinook, Tonka, Magazine, Navajoh and ultimately targets associated within the 42km of prospective mineralised strike, is interpreted to be very high. personalFor Image 5 - Earaheedy Project - Model of Multiple Mineralisation Styles The Earaheedy Project includes E69/3464 which forms the Rumble Resources 75% / Zenith Minerals Ltd (ASX: ZNC) 25% Joint Venture ("JV"). The recently granted tenure, E69/3787 and E69/3862, which is 100% controlled by Rumble, extends the prospective untested mineralised strike (Navajoh Unconformity) by more than 100% with some 23km) of additional strike to be tested. Significantly, the newly granted tenements will allow Rumble to extend drilling west and northwest of the very large-scale Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect. Drilling by Rumble has defined extensive Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation along the boundary of the current JV tenement and the recently granted 100% Rumble tenure (see image 6). 4