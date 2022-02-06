Log in
    RTR   AU000000RTR1

RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED

(RTR)
Rumble Resources : Drilling Commences on the High-Grade Kalitan Feeder Zone

02/06/2022
7th February 2022

Drilling Commences on the High-Grade Kalitan Feeder Zone at the Earaheedy Project

RC drilling has commenced on the recently discovered Kalitan Feeder Zone

which has been designed to infill and extend the shallow high-grade sulphide

Zn-Pb mineralisation which has been defined over a length of 2.3km and

remains open along strike and at depth

only Diamond drilling has concurrently commenced and will target other high-

grade sulphide Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation styles deeper in the Kalitan

Feeder Zone

use

Drill assays for 50% of the 50,000m drill program completed in 2021 remain

pending, including completed holes EHRC129, 361, 408, and 420, which are

interpreted to intersect the Kalitan Feeder Zone

Earaheedy Project - Emerging World Class Base Metal System

personalFor

Since the shallow large-scale Chinook discovery in April 2021, a 50,000m

scoping drill program has uncovered a rapidly expanding world class scale Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu base metal system, with the drilling continuing to make near surface large-scale & high-grade discoveries along with identifying new large- scale deposit type targets at depth, confirming the province-scale base metal potential at Earaheedy.

Image 1 - RC Rig (foreground) & Diamond Drill Rig (in distance) operating at the Kalitan Feeder Zone

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX: RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce drilling has re-commencedon the Earaheedy Project, located approximately 110km northeast of Wiluna, Western Australia, with a focus on the recently discovered Kalitan high-gradesulphide Zn-Pb-Ag-Cufeeder zone (refer ASX announcement 31 January 2022). This multi-rigdrill program is designed to define further broad, shallow high-grade Zn-Pbmineralisation within the Kalitan Feeder Zone, whilst also targeting new Cu-Zn-Pb-Agdiscoveries at depth.

Kalitan Feeder Zone - RC & Diamond Drilling Commenced

Rumble recently announced that broad spaced drilling had discovered wide, shallow zones of high-gradeZn-Pb- Ag sulphide with Cu mineralisation within the recently discovered and newly named Kalitan Feeder Zone at the

Chin

k Prospect. The Kalitan Feeder Zone strikes northwest, lies along the northeast margin of the Chinook

onlyPr spect (mineralised footprint of 4.1km by 1.9km and open in all directions), has been defined over a length of

2.3km and remains open along strike and at depth. The two most significant intercepts to date include:

use

EHRC370 returned:

51m @ 4.76% Zn + Pb, 5.81 g/t Ag from 82m ⃰including;

20m @ 8.78% Zn + Pb, 11.65 g/t Ag from 98m

o which includes 8m @ 14.61% Zn + Pb, 17.7 g/t Agfrom 104m, and

EHRC136 850m NW of EHRC370 returned:

personalFor

37m @ 3.25% Zn + Pb, 7.18 g/t Ag from 196m ⃰including;

10m @ 6.57% Zn + Pb, 16.24 g/t Ag from 200m

Within this broad zone of Zn-Pb mineralisation, significant Cu & Ag returned:

4m @ 1.54% Cu with 6.1% Zn +Pb & 23.6 g/t Ag from 204m

*Intersections are true width

Image 2 - Chinook East Section Plan - Latest EHRC370 Result and Previous Results

2

RC infill and extension drilling has now commenced to further delineate the shallow high-grade sulphide Zn-Pb mineralisation along the 2.3km (open) Kalitan Feeder Zone within the Navajoh Unconformity Unit (Mineralisation Style 1 on Image 5).

onlyDiamond core drilling to test the Kalitan feeder structure in the underlying Purple Shale and Iroquois Carbonate Formation and targeting potential Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag deposits (Mineralisation Styles 4 & 5 on Image 5) has commenced. The shallow broad zones of high-gradeZn-Pb, along with the discovery of significant Cu and Ag deeper in the Kalitan Feeder Zone, emphasise the high potential for deeper large-scaleCu-Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation. These targets are i terpreted to occur below the extensive Navajoh Unconformity Unit which hosts the Chinook Prospect Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation.

usepersonalImage 3 - Chinook Prospect - Longitudinal Section of the Kalitan Feeder Zone with EHRC370 and EHRC136 drilling results, previously reported and historical intersections and holes (EHRC129,361, 408, 420) with assay results pending

For

Image 4 - Chinook Prospect Section AB - Geology and Drill Hole Intersections, interpreted feeder Fault Zones including the High-Grade Kalitan Feeder Fault which is the focus of shallow and deep drilling

3

Earaheedy Project - Emerging World Class Base Metal System

Since the shallow large-scale Chinook discovery in April 2021, a 50,000m scoping drill program has uncovered a rapidly expanding world class scale Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu base metal system, with the drilling continuing to make near onlysurface large-scale & high-grade sulphide discoveries along with identifying new large-scale deposit type targets at

depth, confirming the province-scale base metal potential at Earaheedy.

I itially, Rumble drill targeted the large tonnage, shallow and flat lying Zn-Pb-Ag sulphide mineralisation hosted in the Navajoh Unconformity Unit. This has led to the outlining of the 4.1km by 1.9km Chinook discovery and the 6km by 1.2km Tonka, Magazine and Navajoh mineralised trend (Mineralisation Styles 1 & 2 - Image 5). Both discovery z nes remain open along strike and at depth

During the 2021 exploration campaign, greater technical understanding was gained from drilling, geological logging and geophysical programs, which led to Rumble interpreting, targeting and eventually intersecting the high-grade

usesulphide Zn-Pb Kalitan Feeder Zone within the Chinook Prospect.

The hallow broad zones of high-gradeZn-Pb, along with the discovery of significant Cu-Ag deeper in the Kalitan Feeder Zone, emphasises the high potential for deeper, large-scaleCu-Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation in the Purple Shale and Iriquois Carbonate formations at depth which remain to be drill tested (Mineralisation Styles 4 & 5 - Image 5).

The potential to intersect multiple inferred high-grade feeders at Chinook, Tonka, Magazine, Navajoh and ultimately

targets associated within the 42km of prospective mineralised strike, is interpreted to be very high. personalFor

Image 5 - Earaheedy Project - Model of Multiple Mineralisation Styles

The Earaheedy Project includes E69/3464 which forms the Rumble Resources 75% / Zenith Minerals Ltd (ASX: ZNC) 25% Joint Venture ("JV"). The recently granted tenure, E69/3787 and E69/3862, which is 100% controlled by Rumble, extends the prospective untested mineralised strike (Navajoh Unconformity) by more than 100% with some 23km) of additional strike to be tested. Significantly, the newly granted tenements will allow Rumble to extend drilling west and northwest of the very large-scale Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect. Drilling by Rumble has defined extensive Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation along the boundary of the current JV tenement and the recently granted 100% Rumble tenure (see image 6).

4

Exploration program from 2021:

(RTR (75%) / ZNC (25%) JV) - E69/3464

Over 50% of the assays from the 50,000m of drilling completed in 2021 remain outstanding on E69/3464

Of note: assays for completed holes EHRC129, 361, 408, and 420, which are interpreted to intersect the Kalitan Feeder Zone are included in these pending assays

Exploration program for 2022:

Chinook Prospect (RTR (75%) / ZNC (25%) JV) - E69/3464

only

RC infill and extension drilling to further delineate the shallow high-grade sulphide Zn-Pb mineralisation in

the Navajoh Unconformity Unit and Kalitan Feeder Zone - Initial Focus

Diamond core drilling to test the feeder structures in the underlying purple shale and Iroquois formations

use

targeting Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag Deposits - Initial Focus

Further drilling to define potential new feeder fault zones nearby which have already been inferred

Tonka-Magazine-Navajoh Prospects (RTR (75%) / ZNC (25%) JV) - E69/3464

Ongoing scoping (RC drilling) of the Tonka-Magazine-Navajoh Trend

Sweetwater Tenements (RTR 100%) - E69/3787 and E69/3862

personal

For

Initial reprocessing of airborne magnetic data over the Sweetwater Trend has inferred the magnetic features, and contrasts are identical to the features seen at Chinook

Ongoing interpretation of the airborne magnetic data has identified multiple first order litho-structural and potential feeder targets

Rumble is in advanced stages with TMPAC to complete heritage surveys to clear the upcoming planned drilling programs

Once the heritage surveys are completed, the focus of drilling will be to rapidly extend and define the limits of Chinook's large-scaleZn-Pb-Ag-Cu mineralised footprint further to the west

A large surface geochemical survey is planned along the entire 15kms of the Sweetwater Trend which in combination with the airborne magnetic data should define additional new first order drill targets

Image 6 -- Earaheedy Project - Geology and Prospect Location Plan

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rumble Resources Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
