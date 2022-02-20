Log in
    RTR   AU000000RTR1

RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED

(RTR)
Rumble Resources : Further High-Grade Zn-Pb Results and Strong Grade Continuity

02/20/2022
21st February 2022

Drilling delivers further High-GradeZn-Pb and strong grade continuity at Chinook

Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect- RC Drilling Results

Further exceptional drilling results received from the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect

Assays for over 40% of the 50,000m drilled in 2021 remain outstanding, including

three holes interpreted to intercept the Kalitan Feeder Zone

only Grade contours highlight Chinook's potential - see image 2

High-Grade Kalitan Feeder Zone

The Kalitan Feeder Zone strikes northwest along the northeast margin of the

Chinook Prospect

Drill hole EHRC360 returned high-grade sulphide Zn-Pb mineralisation within a

broad intersection of 112m @ 1.51% Zn + Pb from 104m to 216m (EOH) including:

o 13m @ 6.94% Zn + Pb (6.27% Zn, 0.67% Pb), 3.00 g/t Ag from 137m

Including 6m @ 10.51% Zn + Pb, 2.37 g/t Ag from 141m

o Ending in strong mineralisation - 4.58% Zn + Pb (215 -216mEOH)

EHRC360 lies:

o 300m northwest along strike of EHRC370 which returned an intersection of

20m @ 8.78% Zn + Pb including 8m @ 14.61% Zn + Pb, from within a broader zone of 51m @ 4.76% Zn + Pb; and

o 540m to the southeast of EHRC136 which returned 10m @ 6.57% Zn + Pb within a broader zone of 37m @ 3.25% Zn + Pb, 7.18 g/t Ag (also included a zone of copper mineralisation with 4m @ 1.54% Cu, 6.1% Zn + Pb).

Ongoing Infill and Scoping Drilling

Numerous >2% Zn + Pb intersections have highlighted the strong continuity of the Zn-Pb mineralisation within the large 4.1km by 1.9km mineralised footprint that remains open in all directions. Recent significant drill hole intersections include:

  • 17m @ 4.88% Zn + Pb, 3.33 g/t Ag from 72m (EHRC231)

Inc 9m @ 6.22% Zn + Pb (5.55% Zn, 0.67% Pb) from 75m

17m @ 4.18% Zn + Pb,

5.12 g/t Ag from 110m

(EHRC211)

7m @ 4.04% Zn + Pb, 6.17 g/t Ag from 141m

(EHRC347)

17m @ 3.71% Zn + Pb,

4.21 g/t Ag from 122m

(EHRC216)

17m @ 3.59% Zn + Pb,

2.06 g/t Ag from 68m

(EHRC298)

20m

@ 3.63% Zn + Pb,

2.82 g/t Ag from 63m

(EHRC300)

29m

@ 2.48% Zn + Pb,

3.58 g/t Ag from 122m

(EHRC192B)

Sweetwater Trend - 15km's of Potential Chinook Extension to the West

  • Processing and interpretation of recently acquired airborne magnetics has highlighted multiple trending structures to the west of Chinook within the recently granted E69/3787. The structures parallel the trend of the Kalitan Feeder zone and potentially represent additional feeder zones with higher-grade sulphide Zn-Pb

mineralisation.

Rumble Resources Ltd

Level 1, 16 Ord Street, West Perth, WA 6005

T +61 8 6555 3980

F +61 8 6555 3981

rumbleresources.com.au

ASX RTR

Executives &

Management

Mr Shane Sikora

Managing Director

Mr Brett Keillor

Technical Director

Mr Matthew Banks Non-executive Director

Mr Michael Smith Non-executive Director

Mr Peter Venn Non-executive Director

Mr Steven Wood Company Secretary

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce significant new drilling results at the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect located within the Earaheedy Project located 140km northeast of Wiluna, Western Australia. The results include the most recent hole within the newly discovered high grade Kalitan Feeder Zone.

onlyRumble Resources Managing Director, Mr Shane Sikora said: "Following the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu sulphide discovery in April 2021, broad spaced 500m x 100m scoping drilling defined a very large shallow flat lying 4.1km x 1.9km mineralised footprint that remains open in all directions. Later in 2021, Rumble commenced infill drilling on a 200m x 100m grid, with the impressive first assay results received from this program showcasing the potential to define a very large-scale open pit deposit with strong grade continuity and multiple large high-gradeZn-Pb core z nes, as shown by our grade contouring in images 2 & 4.

"Drill hole and geophysical analysis provided the exploration team with the essential technical understanding to usediscov r the high grade Kalitan Feeder Zone at Chinook in December 2021. The 2022 RC/DD drilling program will be the first to specifically define the open, 2.3km long Kalitan Feeder Zone, which continues to deliver high-gradeZn-Pb intercepts, and target other inferred high-gradeZn-Pb zones within feeder structures that are already

delineated within and outside the existing Chinook mineralised footprint.

"Another recent exciting development is the interpretation of the airborne magnetics has shown the structural features that host the Chinook mineralisation including a multitude of inferred high-grade feeders and domal features, extend west of the current limit of the Chinook mineralization into the 100% owned newly granted E69/3787, host to 15km's

of strike named the Sweetwater trend - see images 4 & 6. Rumble is in advanced stages of completing heritage personalsurveys along the Sweetwater trend and once completed, drilling is planned to rapidly extend and define the limits

of the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu deposit and target further large-scale discoveries." For

Image 1 - Earaheedy Project - Geology and Prospect Location Plan

Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect - Drilling Results (Image 2)

Assay results for a further sixty-five (65) RC drill holes (10340m) have been received for the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect. The drilling was a combination of scoping and infill drilling and includes the most recent drill hole within the exciting high grade sulphide Kalitan Feeder Zone.

2

Image 2 - Chinook Prospect - Maximum Grade in Drill Hole Contouring plus Latest Drill Hole Intersections

3

Kalitan Feeder Zone

The latest drill-hole (EHRC360) to target the northwest trending Kalitan Feeder Zone has delivered further high grades within a broad Zn-Pb intercept and has confirmed strike continuity of the higher Zn- Pb grades along the 2.3km long corridor that remains open along strike and at depth. It is interpreted that seven (7) drill-holes, including EHRC360, have either intersected the feeder zone or were near misses. EHRC360 lies between EHRC136 and EHRC370, which are 840m apart (see images 2 and 3).

Drill hole EHRC360 returned a very broad mineralised zone of:

112m @ 1.51% Zn + Pb from 104m to 216m (end of hole) and contained a higher-grade core zone of:

o 13m @ 6.97% Zn + Pb, 3 g/t Ag from 137m with a high-grade zone of:

6m @ 10.51% Zn + Pb (9.98% Zn, 0.53% Pb), 2.37 g/t Ag from 141m

o End of hole mineralisation returned 4.58% Zn + Pb (215-216m EOH)

Drill Hole Assay Intersection True Width

EHRC360 lies 300m to the northwest of EHRC370. EHRC370 (previously reported) returned:

o 51m @ 4.76% Zn + Pb, 5.81 g/t Ag from 82m which includes

20m @ 8.78% Zn + Pb, 11.65 g/t Ag from 98m with a higher-grade core zone of

8m @ 14.61% Zn + Pb, 17.7 g/t Ag from 104m from.

EHRC360 also lies 540m southeast along strike from EHRC136. EHRC136 (previously reported) returned

a very broad mineralised zone of 84m @ 1.84% Zn + Pb which includes:

37m @ 3.25% Zn + Pb, 7.18 g/t Ag from 196m with two zones

10m @ 6.57% Zn + Pb, 16.24 g/t Ag from 200m and

16m @ 2.54% Zn + Pb, 4.8 g/t Ag from 214m

Within this zone, strong copper mineralisation was returned; 4m @ 1.54% Cu, 6.1% Zn + Pb, 23.6 g/t Ag from 204m

The geology and style of mineralisation in EHRC360 is similar to that observed in EHRC136 and EHRC370 ( epo ted in detail - ASX: RTR Announcement - 31/1/2022)

Image 3 - Chinook Prospect - Kalitan Feeder Zone Longitudinal Section with Drill Hole Intersections

4

Chinook Prospect (Images 2 and 3) - Infill and Scoping Drill Holes

The latest results for the main Chinook Prospect area include both scoping and infill RC drilling and predominantly reports on the western extension and shallow up-dip zone close to the main salt lake (Lake Nabberu). Intersections (>2% Zn + Pb) include:

17m @ 4.88% Zn + Pb, 3.33 g/t Ag from

72m

(EHRC231)

Inc 9m @ 6.22% Zn + Pb (5.55% Zn, 0.67% Pb) from 75m

17m @ 4.18% Zn + Pb, 5.12 g/t Ag from 110m

(EHRC211)

29m @ 2.48% Zn + Pb, 3.58 g/t Ag from 122m

(EHRC192B)

7m

@ 4.04% Zn + Pb, 6.17 g/t Ag from 141m

(EHRC347)

17m @ 3.71% Zn + Pb, 4.21 g/t Ag from 122m

(EHRC216)

17m @ 3.59% Zn + Pb, 2.06 g/t Ag from 68m

(EHRC298)

20m @ 3.63% Zn + Pb, 2.82 g/t Ag from 63m

(EHRC300)

3m

@ 5.33% Zn + Pb, 3.4 g/t Ag from 129m (EHRC359)

9m

@ 3.73% Zn + Pb, 4 g/t Ag from 66m (EHRC301)

personalThe metal bearing host Navajoh Unconformity Unit comprises of multi-facies siltstones, marls, micrites, sandstones

All drillhole assay intersections true width

with intercalated sabkha (evaporites) horizons. The Navajoh Unconformity Unit represents multiple regression and tran gression stages. The unconformity is a palaeo-karst zone when above the Navajoh Dolomite and transitions into variable mixed multi-facies clastics (including reworked carbonates - marls and micrites) when above unde lying shales and siltstones. The upper contact of the Navajoh Unconformity Unit with the overlying Frere Iron Formation is interpreted as another unconformity. See image 5 for the interpretated geological model and

min ralisation styles. The mineralisation is interpreted to be flat to shallow northeast dipping and represents a lat ral sphalerite-galena-pyrite zone "migration" zone which has pervaded laterally and preferentially through more

orous sediments close to and away from multiple sub-vertical extensional fault zone corridors. The fault zone corridors are considered feeders with respect to extensive epigenetic metal enriched fluid flow. Significant pervasion of metal bearing fluids also occurs along the fault zone corridors. Copper with minor cobalt develops within the feeder faults and laterally close to the feeders where the deposition temperature is likely higher.

ForChinook-Sweetwater Prospect Potential (Images 4 and 6)

The interpretation of the recently acquired airborne magnetics and subsequent processing has highlighted the potential continuation of the large Chinook Zn-Pb mineralisation footprint, which is 4.1km by 1.9km and remains open strike to the northwest and southeast and up and down-dip below the Frere Iron Formation and deeper into the Earaheedy Basin. The processing of the airborne magnetics has delineated a distinct magnetic texture (high to moderate amplitude) which correlates with the Navajoh Unconformity Unit as observed from the drill-hole geological logging at Chinook. The magnetic texture is considered represent the multi-facies sedimentary style of the immediate overlying Navajoh Unconformity Unit to the main mineralized zone that lies along the unconformity proper. Image 4 highlights the "stippled" magnetic texture.

Of importance are the inferred multiple north northwest to northwest trending structures (see image 4) that are parallel to the highly mineralised Kalitan Feeder Zone. These trends are stacked to the west and are considered potential feeder faults. Most significantly, no drilling has tested this potential mineralised trend into the newly granted E69/3787 (100% Rumble) tenure.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rumble Resources Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
