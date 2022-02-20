Rumble Resources : Further High-Grade Zn-Pb Results and Strong Grade Continuity

21st February 2022 Drilling delivers further High-GradeZn-Pb and strong grade continuity at Chinook Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect- RC Drilling Results • Further exceptional drilling results received from the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect • Assays for over 40% of the 50,000m drilled in 2021 remain outstanding, including three holes interpreted to intercept the Kalitan Feeder Zone only• Grade contours highlight Chinook's potential - see image 2 High-Grade Kalitan Feeder Zone use • The Kalitan Feeder Zone strikes northwest along the northeast margin of the Chinook Prospect • Drill hole EHRC360 returned high-grade sulphide Zn-Pb mineralisation within a broad intersection of 112m @ 1.51% Zn + Pb from 104m to 216m (EOH) including: personal o 13m @ 6.94% Zn + Pb (6.27% Zn, 0.67% Pb), 3.00 g/t Ag from 137m ▪ Including 6m @ 10.51% Zn + Pb, 2.37 g/t Ag from 141m o Ending in strong mineralisation - 4.58% Zn + Pb (215 -216mEOH) • EHRC360 lies: o 300m northwest along strike of EHRC370 which returned an intersection of 20m @ 8.78% Zn + Pb including 8m @ 14.61% Zn + Pb, from within a broader zone of 51m @ 4.76% Zn + Pb; and o 540m to the southeast of EHRC136 which returned 10m @ 6.57% Zn + Pb within a broader zone of 37m @ 3.25% Zn + Pb, 7.18 g/t Ag (also included a zone of copper mineralisation with 4m @ 1.54% Cu, 6.1% Zn + Pb). Ongoing Infill and Scoping Drilling • Numerous >2% Zn + Pb intersections have highlighted the strong continuity of the Zn-Pb mineralisation within the large 4.1km by 1.9km mineralised footprint that remains open in all directions. Recent significant drill hole intersections include: 17m @ 4.88% Zn + Pb, 3.33 g/t Ag from 72m (EHRC231) For o Inc 9m @ 6.22% Zn + Pb (5.55% Zn, 0.67% Pb) from 75m • 17m @ 4.18% Zn + Pb, 5.12 g/t Ag from 110m (EHRC211) • 7m @ 4.04% Zn + Pb, 6.17 g/t Ag from 141m (EHRC347) • 17m @ 3.71% Zn + Pb, 4.21 g/t Ag from 122m (EHRC216) • 17m @ 3.59% Zn + Pb, 2.06 g/t Ag from 68m (EHRC298) • 20m @ 3.63% Zn + Pb, 2.82 g/t Ag from 63m (EHRC300) • 29m @ 2.48% Zn + Pb, 3.58 g/t Ag from 122m (EHRC192B) Sweetwater Trend - 15km's of Potential Chinook Extension to the West Processing and interpretation of recently acquired airborne magnetics has highlighted multiple trending structures to the west of Chinook within the recently granted E69/3787. The structures parallel the trend of the Kalitan Feeder zone and potentially represent additional feeder zones with higher-grade sulphide Zn-Pb mineralisation. Rumble Resources Ltd Level 1, 16 Ord Street, West Perth, WA 6005 T +61 8 6555 3980 F +61 8 6555 3981 rumbleresources.com.au ASX RTR Executives & Management Mr Shane Sikora Managing Director Mr Brett Keillor Technical Director Mr Matthew Banks Non-executive Director Mr Michael Smith Non-executive Director Mr Peter Venn Non-executive Director Mr Steven Wood Company Secretary

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce significant new drilling results at the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect located within the Earaheedy Project located 140km northeast of Wiluna, Western Australia. The results include the most recent hole within the newly discovered high grade Kalitan Feeder Zone. Rumble Resources Managing Director, Mr Shane Sikora said: "Following the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu sulphide discovery in April 2021, broad spaced 500m x 100m scoping drilling defined a very large shallow flat lying 4.1km x 1.9km mineralised footprint that remains open in all directions. Later in 2021, Rumble commenced infill drilling on a 200m x 100m grid, with the impressive first assay results received from this program showcasing the potential to define a very large-scale open pit deposit with strong grade continuity and multiple large high-gradeZn-Pb core zones, as shown by our grade contouring in images 2 & 4. "Drill hole and geophysical analysis provided the exploration team with the essential technical understanding to discover the high grade Kalitan Feeder Zone at Chinook in December 2021. The 2022 RC/DD drilling program will be the first to specifically define the open, 2.3km long Kalitan Feeder Zone, which continues to deliver high-gradeZn-Pb intercepts, and target other inferred high-gradeZn-Pb zones within feeder structures that are already delineated within and outside the existing Chinook mineralised footprint. "Another recent exciting development is the interpretation of the airborne magnetics has shown the structural features that host the Chinook mineralisation including a multitude of inferred high-grade feeders and domal features, extend west of the current limit of the Chinook mineralization into the 100% owned newly granted E69/3787, host to 15km's of strike named the Sweetwater trend - see images 4 & 6. Rumble is in advanced stages of completing heritage surveys along the Sweetwater trend and once completed, drilling is planned to rapidly extend and define the limits of the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu deposit and target further large-scale discoveries." Image 1 - Earaheedy Project - Geology and Prospect Location Plan Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect - Drilling Results (Image 2) Assay results for a further sixty-five (65) RC drill holes (10340m) have been received for the Chinook Zn-Pb-Ag-Cu Prospect. The drilling was a combination of scoping and infill drilling and includes the most recent drill hole within the exciting high grade sulphide Kalitan Feeder Zone.

Image 2 - Chinook Prospect - Maximum Grade in Drill Hole Contouring plus Latest Drill Hole Intersections

Kalitan Feeder Zone The latest drill-hole (EHRC360) to target the northwest trending Kalitan Feeder Zone has delivered further high grades within a broad Zn-Pb intercept and has confirmed strike continuity of the higher Zn- Pb grades along the 2.3km long corridor that remains open along strike and at depth. It is interpreted that seven (7) drill-holes, including EHRC360, have either intersected the feeder zone or were near misses. EHRC360 lies between EHRC136 and EHRC370, which are 840m apart (see images 2 and 3). Drill hole EHRC360 returned a very broad mineralised zone of: • 112m @ 1.51% Zn + Pb from 104m to 216m (end of hole) and contained a higher-grade core zone of: o 13m @ 6.97% Zn + Pb, 3 g/t Ag from 137m with a high-grade zone of: ▪ 6m @ 10.51% Zn + Pb (9.98% Zn, 0.53% Pb), 2.37 g/t Ag from 141m o End of hole mineralisation returned 4.58% Zn + Pb (215-216m EOH) • EHRC360 lies 300m to the northwest of EHRC370. EHRC370 (previously reported) returned: o 51m @ 4.76% Zn + Pb, 5.81 g/t Ag from 82m which includes ▪ 20m @ 8.78% Zn + Pb, 11.65 g/t Ag from 98m with a higher-grade core zone of • 8m @ 14.61% Zn + Pb, 17.7 g/t Ag from 104m. • EHRC360 also lies 540m southeast along strike from EHRC136. EHRC136 (previously reported) returned a very broad mineralised zone of 84m @ 1.84% Zn + Pb which includes: • 37m @ 3.25% Zn + Pb, 7.18 g/t Ag from 196m with two zones ▪ 10m @ 6.57% Zn + Pb, 16.24 g/t Ag from 200m and ▪ 16m @ 2.54% Zn + Pb, 4.8 g/t Ag from 214m • Within this zone, strong copper mineralisation was returned; 4m @ 1.54% Cu, 6.1% Zn + Pb, 23.6 g/t Ag from 204m The geology and style of mineralisation in EHRC360 is similar to that observed in EHRC136 and EHRC370 (reported in detail - ASX: RTR Announcement - 31/1/2022) Image 3 - Chinook Prospect - Kalitan Feeder Zone Longitudinal Section with Drill Hole Intersections