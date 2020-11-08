Log in
Rumble Resources Ltd Company Presentation - 121 Mining Investment Conference

11/08/2020 | 05:40pm EST
Company Presentation - 121 Mining Investment Conference

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to make available a copy of the presentation that Managing Director Shane Sikora will be delivering at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Online Conference.

The presentation provides a summary of the recent exciting high-grade gold drill results at the Western Queen and the Thunderstorm Projects along with outlining the multiple completed (awaiting assays), ongoing and planned drill programs on Rumble's Pipeline of Significant High-Grade Gold and Tier 1 Projects in 2020, providing multiple near-term catalysts for a significant re-rating.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GXANY56H



About Rumble Resources Ltd:

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.



Source:
Rumble Resources Ltd



Contact:

Shane Sikora
Managing Director
Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au
Phone: +61-8-6555-3980
Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 0,29  0,21  0,21 
Net income 2020 -0,97 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2020 6,39 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -65,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75,9 M 55,1 M 55,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 228x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Shane Sikora Managing Director & Director
Brett Keillor Technical Director
Matthew Ian Banks Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael John Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Wood Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLE RESOURCES LIMITED116.42%55
BHP GROUP-10.92%74 219
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.01%31 084
RIO TINTO PLC2.64%25 197
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.36%23 573
FRESNILLO PLC104.62%12 717
