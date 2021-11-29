Rumble Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RTR

ASX +security code and description
RTRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2024 EX $0.58
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
26/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
750,000
|
Peter Venn
|
|
Suzan Debra Wagner as Trustee for
|
|
|
the Venn Family Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Refer to Notice of Meeting lodged 20 October 2021 for summary of terms:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02438401-6A1057032?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Options provide a performance linked incentive component in the remuneration package of Directors. The Options are subject to a continuous employment condition with 50% vesting on 30 September 2022 and 50% vesting on 30 September 2023.