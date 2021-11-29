Rumble Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RTR

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

RTRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2024 EX $0.58

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

26/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 750,000 Peter Venn Suzan Debra Wagner as Trustee for the Venn Family Trust

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to Notice of Meeting lodged 20 October 2021 for summary of terms:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02438401-6A1057032?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Options provide a performance linked incentive component in the remuneration package of Directors. The Options are subject to a continuous employment condition with 50% vesting on 30 September 2022 and 50% vesting on 30 September 2023.