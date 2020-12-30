Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/30 02:44:38 pm
29.84 USD   +2.54%
03:53p2021 CAN-AM RYKER : An Overview
PU
12/28RUMBLEON : Top 5 Dual Sport Motorcycles of 2020
PU
12/24RUMBLEON : Top 5 Best Sport Bikes in 2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

2021 Can-Am Ryker: An Overview

12/30/2020 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Powersports are always evolving and offering new and exciting ways to get your thrills, whether that is on two, three, or four wheels. Somewhere between motorcycles and UTVs lives the 3 wheel bike segment, which includes the Can-Am Ryker. The Can-Am Ryker is a solid thrill machine that will get you where you need to go while cruising in personalized comfort and style.

The Can-Am Ryker is the smallest of the Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle car lineup, with its big brother being the Spyder motorcycle, but don't let that throw you off. This small ride packs a powerful engine for maximum fun. The engine, a 600 or 900 ROTAX ACE, will give you that full-throttle thrill on the open road. If you prefer to wander off the beaten path, the Can-Am Ryker Rally gives you the best of both worlds with off-road tires and rally mode for drifting on dirt. The low seat on both models makes for heightened comfort and extra ability to feel the road and tackle those tight twists and turns.

The Ryker has a set of adjustable features to make sure that the ultimate comfort and ultimate thrill are achieved. The footpegs allow for 9 inches of adjustments and the brake pedal moves with the footpeg to make everything a little easier. The position of the brake pedal is also adjustable so you'll be able to find the sweet spot of comfort. Changing the position of the handlebars is another comfort aspect that gives the Ryker a personalized aspect. Did we mention that you can make these adjustments with one hand? The tool-free changes make it easy to manage your setting and the 1.6-gallon storage in the front with 2 USB ports offer the pinnacle of luxury touring.

The ease of use of driving is also unmatched. 600 pounds might sound a little intimidating, especially to beginners, but it's automatic transmission and foot brake make driving this three-wheeled motorcycle more like driving a three-wheeled car. It doesn't take more than a few spins around a parking lot to get the hang of driving this attention-grabbing machine around.

Another feature that allows you to stand out even more than driving a three-wheeled motorcycle is the customization factor that Can-am brings to the 2021 Ryker. Custom-colored panels - 22 color options, to be exact, - hoods, windshields, and lights are just a few ways you can make your Ryker completely your own.

Specs:

Engine: 600cc, liquid-cooled Rotax twin-cylinder or
900cc, liquid-cooled Rotax twin-cylinder
Bore x Stroke: 74.0 x 69.7mm
Fuel Delivery: EFI
Clutch: Automatic CVT w/ reverse
Transmission/Final Drive: 6-speed/belt
Frame: Steel box-section single-cradle
Front Suspension: Sachs twin-tube coilover shocks, 5.4-in. travel
Rear Suspension: Sachs twin-tube coilover shocks, adjustable for preload; 5.9-in. travel
Front Brakes: Nissin 2-piston floating calipers, 270mm discs w/ ABS
Rear Brake: 1-piston floating caliper, 220mm disc w/ ABS
Wheels, Front/Rear: 5-spoke aluminum; 16 x 4.5 in. / 16 x 6.5 in.
Tires, Front/Rear: 145/60-16 / 205/45-16
Seat Height: 23.6 in.
Fuel Capacity: 5.3 gal.
Claimed Dry Weight: 594 lb. (w/o fuel) or 616 lb. (w/o fuel)

It's no surprise to see that in the 10+ years since the Can-Am Spyder was released, the three-wheeled motorcycle has become an alternative to a traditional motorcycle or adult tricycle and a legit mode of travel for all. The features, power, and fun-factor make the Can-am Ryker a legit choice for beginner riders, intermediate riders, and everyone in between.

What are your thoughts on the 3-wheeled vehicles that are gaining popularity? If you are looking to expand your motorcycle collection, RumbleOn has a vast selection of used Can-Am Rykers and used Can-Am motorcycles available to find your perfect match.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 20:52:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RUMBLEON, INC.
03:53p2021 CAN-AM RYKER : An Overview
PU
12/28RUMBLEON : Top 5 Dual Sport Motorcycles of 2020
PU
12/24RUMBLEON : Top 5 Best Sport Bikes in 2
PU
12/23MOTORCYCLE MAINTENANCE : How to Winterize a Motorcycle the Right Way
PU
12/23RUMBLEON : Top 5 Best Cruiser Motorcycles in 2020
PU
12/18RUMBLEON : Biker Dictionary and Road Terms (Part One)
PU
12/18RUMBLEON : 2018 Antique Motorcycle Cannonball Race
PU
12/15RUMBLEON : Ana's Harley Davidson Iron 883 // Spirit of Camaraderie
PU
12/14RUMBLEON : Brian Hull's Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob // 28 Years of Adventure
PU
12/14RUMBLEON : Harley-Davidson Touring Motorcycle Review
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 444 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 65,2 M 65,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 55,50 $
Last Close Price 29,10 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 90,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.76.24%65
SNAP INC.213.72%76 332
GRUBHUB INC.49.24%6 733
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.53.78%6 510
MOMO INC.-59.82%2 798
DENA CO., LTD.5.64%2 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ