2021 Can-Am Ryker: An Overview

Powersports are always evolving and offering new and exciting ways to get your thrills, whether that is on two, three, or four wheels. Somewhere between motorcycles and UTVs lives the 3 wheel bike segment, which includes the Can-Am Ryker. The Can-Am Ryker is a solid thrill machine that will get you where you need to go while cruising in personalized comfort and style.

The Can-Am Ryker is the smallest of the Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle car lineup, with its big brother being the Spyder motorcycle, but don't let that throw you off. This small ride packs a powerful engine for maximum fun. The engine, a 600 or 900 ROTAX ACE, will give you that full-throttle thrill on the open road. If you prefer to wander off the beaten path, the Can-Am Ryker Rally gives you the best of both worlds with off-road tires and rally mode for drifting on dirt. The low seat on both models makes for heightened comfort and extra ability to feel the road and tackle those tight twists and turns.

The Ryker has a set of adjustable features to make sure that the ultimate comfort and ultimate thrill are achieved. The footpegs allow for 9 inches of adjustments and the brake pedal moves with the footpeg to make everything a little easier. The position of the brake pedal is also adjustable so you'll be able to find the sweet spot of comfort. Changing the position of the handlebars is another comfort aspect that gives the Ryker a personalized aspect. Did we mention that you can make these adjustments with one hand? The tool-free changes make it easy to manage your setting and the 1.6-gallon storage in the front with 2 USB ports offer the pinnacle of luxury touring.

The ease of use of driving is also unmatched. 600 pounds might sound a little intimidating, especially to beginners, but it's automatic transmission and foot brake make driving this three-wheeled motorcycle more like driving a three-wheeled car. It doesn't take more than a few spins around a parking lot to get the hang of driving this attention-grabbing machine around.

Another feature that allows you to stand out even more than driving a three-wheeled motorcycle is the customization factor that Can-am brings to the 2021 Ryker. Custom-colored panels - 22 color options, to be exact, - hoods, windshields, and lights are just a few ways you can make your Ryker completely your own.

Specs:

Engine: 600cc, liquid-cooled Rotax twin-cylinder or

900cc, liquid-cooled Rotax twin-cylinder Bore x Stroke: 74.0 x 69.7mm Fuel Delivery: EFI Clutch: Automatic CVT w/ reverse Transmission/Final Drive: 6-speed/belt Frame: Steel box-section single-cradle Front Suspension: Sachs twin-tube coilover shocks, 5.4-in. travel Rear Suspension: Sachs twin-tube coilover shocks, adjustable for preload; 5.9-in. travel Front Brakes: Nissin 2-piston floating calipers, 270mm discs w/ ABS Rear Brake: 1-piston floating caliper, 220mm disc w/ ABS Wheels, Front/Rear: 5-spoke aluminum; 16 x 4.5 in. / 16 x 6.5 in. Tires, Front/Rear: 145/60-16 / 205/45-16 Seat Height: 23.6 in. Fuel Capacity: 5.3 gal. Claimed Dry Weight: 594 lb. (w/o fuel) or 616 lb. (w/o fuel)

It's no surprise to see that in the 10+ years since the Can-Am Spyder was released, the three-wheeled motorcycle has become an alternative to a traditional motorcycle or adult tricycle and a legit mode of travel for all. The features, power, and fun-factor make the Can-am Ryker a legit choice for beginner riders, intermediate riders, and everyone in between.

What are your thoughts on the 3-wheeled vehicles that are gaining popularity? If you are looking to expand your motorcycle collection, RumbleOn has a vast selection of used Can-Am Rykers and used Can-Am motorcycles available to find your perfect match.