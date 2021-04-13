Adventure Destination: Lincoln Square, Chicago

About Lincoln Square, Chicago, Illinois

If you could marry Old World heritage with modern charm, their offspring would be Lincoln Square. Located on the north side of Chicago, Illinois, this charming area is heavily rooted in German ancestry. To discover Lincoln Square is to experience a piece of Deutschland without hopping on a trans-Atlantic flight.

Wander down Lincoln Avenue's beautiful cobblestone street and you'll notice immediately why this popular Chicago hotspot gets millions of visitors each year. Shop 'til you drop in many of the unique shops, toast to authentic brews at a bar, or chow down on one of the best brats in the city. Prost!

RumbleOn carries a large inventory of high-quality, used SUVs at affordable prices. Looking for something smaller? We also offer trucks and cars for sale online. Browse our inventory today.

While Lincoln Square sits in the shadow of downtown Chicago, it is one of the top destinations for visitors and locals alike. Over 40,000 residents call Lincoln Square home.

Photo Source: Rentology Chicago

In the 1840s, fresh-off-the-boat German Americans began the area's first farming endeavors. In 1857, two German brothers, Lyman and Joseph Budlong started a commercial pickling operation near current Lincoln Avenue and Berwyn. In 1925, the Chicago City Council named the area Lincoln Square and in 1956, a statue of the namesake was erected. In keeping with its proud German ancestry, the neighborhood is home to the Chicago branches of DANK (German American National Congress) and the Niedersachsen Club.

4614 N. Lincoln Avenue | ChicagoConstructed in 1916, this old movie house will transport you back in time with beautiful sights including organ pipes hidden with drywall and a hand-painted ceiling.4544 N. Lincoln Avenue | ChicagoA favorite for fans of live performances, this school helped launch the career of many notable folk musicians.5800 N. Ravenswood Avenue | ChicagoIf you're looking for something a little more spooky and historic, this is the largest cemetery in Chicago at a whopping 350 acres and 34,000 graves.Founded in 1875 by a Swiss pharmacist, this fantastic store offers antique pharmacy jars that contain herbs, homeopathic remedies, vitamins, supplements, personal care, aromatherapy products, and more.2656 West Lawrence Avenue | ChicagoIf you want to impress a date or group of friends, reserve a table at this intimate restaurant that boasts Michelin-star rated cuisine.

For more attractions in Lincoln Square, click here!

Photo Source: Wescover | Mural by Jason Watts

The 9-foot Abraham Lincoln statue in Lincoln Square was completed by Utah sculptor Avard Fairbanks, a protégé of the artist who had created Mt. Rushmore.

Another tidbit on the Abraham Lincoln statue: it's the only statue of the 16th President minus his famed beard.

The population of the area grew so quickly in the early 1900s that the city of Chicago annexed the neighborhood in the 1920s.

The neighborhood's Apple Fest is a longstanding tradition that brings the community together to celebrate the beginning of fall.

No surprise: Lincoln Square is known as having some of the best German beer bars in the country.