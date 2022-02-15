Log in
    RMBL   US7813863054

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Investigation

02/15/2022 | 11:01am EST
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of RumbleON, Inc. (“RumbleON” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RMBL). Investors who purchased RumbleON shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rmbl.

The investigation concerns whether RumbleON and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 14, 2022, RumbleON issued a press release disclosing that its Chief Operating Officer Mark Tkach and Executive Vice Board Chairman Bill Coulter “have stepped down from their positions with RumbleON effective February 11, 2021.” On this news, RumbleON’s stock price fell $11.63 per share, or 30.22%, to close at $26.86 per share on February 14, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased RumbleON shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rmbl. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
