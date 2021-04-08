Log in
RUMBLEON, INC.

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
Model Overview: 2016 Nissan Maxima Reviews and Specs

04/08/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
The 2016 Nissan Maxima is Nissan's crown jewel of full-size sedans. Ask anyone about which car is rated highly in the full-size sedan category, and the Nissan Maxima will be one of the answers.

Feature Photo Editorial Credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com

With key competitors including Toyota Avalon, Kia Cadenza, Chevrolet Impala, Chrysler 300, and Acura TLX, Nissan knew it had to keep up. Each competitor's vehicles were redesigned and offered updated technology. Nissan followed suit with a complete redesign for the 2016 model. A redesign wasn't the only change for the 2016 model year, a revised powertrain for increased power, lots of technology upgrades, and two new color schemes were added as well: Forged Bronze and Coulis Red. Nissan shot for the moon with the 2016 Maxima and nailed it with an incredibly attractive design.

As other car manufacturers were designing straighter body styles, Nissan fell in line and the work shows. It has been said that the redesign was inspired by fighter jets, which explains the bold styling and straight lines that make the exterior.

2016 Nissan Maxima Review

If you're looking for a sporty vehicle, look no further than the 2016 Nissan Maxima. However, if you're looking for different motors, you won't find it here. There is one engine, but it's fairly powerful for a sedan. It's the revised version of Nissan's respected VQ-Series 3.5-liter V6 that produces 300 horsepower and 261 lb-ft of torque. In fact, this revised version is 10 horsepower more powerful than its predecessor. In addition to a revised motor, the CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission) has been revamped with Sport and Manual modes.

Video Source: Nissan USA YouTube

Trim levels include the base S, SL, SR, and SV. Available in the base S trim is a seven-inch TFT display, navigation with an eight-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, keyless entry and start, 18-inch wheels, and cloth upholstery in Charcoal or Cashmere colors. The SV trim adds even more goodies like leather seats, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, driver's seat thigh support, and driver's seat power lumbar support. The SL trim will get you a Bose premium audio system, blind-spot warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and a panoramic moonroof. More of an SR fan? You'll lose the panoramic moonroof but will add a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, Premium Ascot Leather with diamond-quilted Alcantara inserts and Integrated Dynamics Module that adds Active Ride Control and Active Engine Brake for better handling and smooth ride.

The body for all trim levels is lighter than previous models which helps increase the vehicle's fuel efficiency. If it's comfort you seek, you'll discover that there's plenty of room for four passengers. Trunk space is adequate at 14.3 cubic feet of volume which can be expanded thanks to the standard 60/40 split-folding rear seats.

The driving experience is rated as good. According to Motor Trend, '...a responsive CVT...makes the Maxima, especially the SR model, more engaging to drive than most midsize and large sedans especially on twisty mountain roads.' If you locate a used 2016 Nissan Maxima for sale, you'd be wise to jump at the chance to own one.

2016 Nissan Maxima Specs
  • The base-model 2016 Nissan Maxima specs include:
  • Engine: V6 3.5 Liter
  • Trim: S Sedan
  • Class: Premium Passenger Car
  • Horsepower: 300 @ 6400 rpm
  • Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode
  • Body Style: Sedan
  • Drivetrain: FWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Premium
  • Seating Capacity: 5 persons
2016 Nissan Maxima Gas Mileage

The base model 2016 Nissan Maxima is rated at 24 City/30 Highway by the EPA.


2016 Nissan Maxima Safety Features

The SL, SR, and Platinum trim levels come with many safety features including Blind Spot warning, forward collision warning, and forward emergency braking. Driver Attention Alert, Around View Monitor, adaptive cruise control and Moving Object detection are available in the Platinum grade.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
