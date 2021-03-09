Log in
RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
Model Overview: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review and Specs

03/09/2021 | 03:27pm EST
The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a full-size truck that is available in both a two-wheel and four-wheel drive option. It is also available in three cab styles, two bed-length options, and classes of truck ranging from work-truck to the popular High Country trim.

Video Source: TopSpeed YouTube

There are four powertrain options offered in the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 which are all paired to an automatic transmission: 4.3L 4-6, 5.3L V-8, 5.3L V-8 with eAssist, and 6.2L V-8. Each trim option offers either a six-speed or eight-speed automatic transmission with a range of 285-420 horsepower. Towing capacity ranges between 5,500 to 12,500 pounds (depending on powertrain and cab style). Considered one of the best cars of 2017, several features are available in each of the trim option including Chevrolet's MyLink infotainment system with navigation assistance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, full LED headlights, remote start, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, Bose audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, and rear-seat entertainment system.


2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500 Review

New features were added to the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500 including a Teen Driver feature and capless fuel filler. In addition, a low-speed forward emergency braking system was added as part of the Enhanced Driver Alert package. Added to the exterior color scheme for 2017 was Graphite Metallic and Pepperdust Metallic.

According to MotorTrend, there is plenty to like about the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500. Plenty of small storage space is available, as well as numerous outlets and USB ports, add a generous towing capacity for weekend getaways. Speaking of towing, it's been noted that the truck's ride is firmer than its competitors making for less lag and extra bumps.


2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500 Specs

The base-model 2017 Chevrolet Silverado specs include:

  • Engine: V6 Flex Fuel 4.3 liter EcoTec3
  • Trim: Work Truck 1WT 2WD Standard Bed Regular Cab
  • Class: Full-size pickup LD
  • Horsepower: 285 @ 5300 rpm
  • Transmission: Hydra-Matic 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode (6L80)
  • Body Style: Truck
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 5 persons

2017 Chevrolet Silverado Fuel Economy

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 18 City/ 24 Highway.


2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500 Safety

The NHTSA gave the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500 a five-star overall safety rating. In IIHS evaluations, it received a Good score in all crash tests minus the small overlap crash where the truck received an Average and Marginal score. In the new headlight safety test, the truck received a Poor score as well as a Basic rating in the front crash prevention test.

