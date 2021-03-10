Log in
Model Overview: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Reviews and Specs

03/10/2021 | 03:02pm EST
Chrysler Pacifica reviews for the 2017 model show that driving a family-friendly minivan can actually be a fun ride.

The Pacifica was the first jointly engineered produce of the 1998 DaimlerChrysler merger, but production took a break from the model after 2008. Chrysler's lineup brought the Pacifica back to life for the 2017 generation and released the model with an attractive styling that's inspired by the Chrysler 200 sedan. Below are the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica specs and reviews reported from research and drivers of the LX model.

Featured Photo Editorial Credit: photo-denver / Shutterstock.com

Video Source: San Marcos Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Review

The 2017 Pacifica comes with six different model options that range from the Limited, Touring, Touring-Plus, Touring L and LX models. As far as Chrysler Pacifica reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2017 models include no all-wheel-drive options, unlike its competitor, the Toyota Sienna. However, the price point of the Pacifica is competitive compared to other loaded minivans, while the Stow'n'Go (found in gas-only models) and power-folding third-row seats provide an abundance of seating and storage capacity for the cost.

The 2017 Pacifica also includes all the latest and greatest tech gadgets and upgrades for the model year, with such convenience upgrades as the onboard vacuum, self-parking aid, hands-free power liftgate, UConnect infotainment system with 8.4-inch touchscreen, and a 360-degree view multi-camera system.

Chrysler Pacifica safety features include safety tech that ranges from auto-apply brakes if an imminent collision is detected, as well as lane diversion detection and blind spot monitoring. Amenities of the 2017 Pacifica include Talk to Text functions, keyless ignition, power four wheel disc brakes with ABS, phone Bluetooth connections, and privacy glass.


2017 Chrysler Pacifica Specs
  • Engine: V6 3.6 Liter Pentastar™
  • Trim: LX
  • Class: Minivan
  • Horsepower: 287@6400
  • Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic Mode Select (948TE)
  • Body Style: Van
  • Drivetrain: FWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 8

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Fuel Economy

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 18 City/ 28 Highway, while the hybrid option brings the EV-mode range to 33 miles with a charging time of two hours at 240V.


2017 Chrysler Pacifica Safety

The Chrysler Pacifica safety features continue the minivan's reputation as a safe family vehicle. The NHTSA gave the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica an overall five-out-of-five-star rating, while the IIHS made the model a Top Safety Pick+ for the 2017 year.

Video Source: IIHS YouTube

Video Source: CrashNet1 YouTube

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 20:01:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
