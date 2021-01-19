Log in
RUMBLEON, INC.

01/19 07:41:50 pm
30.8250 USD   +1.50%
01:36p MODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Dodge Charger Reviews and Specs
PU
01:10pRUMBLEON : Myth Busted? Driving With The Tailgate Down Increases Gas Mileage
PU
12:44pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2015 Kia Soul Reviews and Specs
PU
Model Overview: 2017 Dodge Charger Reviews and Specs

01/19/2021 | 01:36pm EST
Review of the Dodge Charger

Harkening back to its muscle-Mopar days, the 2017 Dodge Charger is every bit as muscle-car as is advertised.

Feature Photo Editorial credit: Darren Brode / Shutterstock.com

What's the best way to sell a car? Online. Get your cash offer in minutes!

Skip the hassle of selling a car yourself. We'll take care of everything soyou get paid fast!

Video Source: Commercials Funny YouTube

It's a full-size rear or all-wheel-drive sedan that ranks slightly above the compact Dodge Dart. The Dodge Charger is offered in multiple trim levels including the highly coveted 707-hp Charger SRT Hellcat.

The 2017 Dodge Charger is offered with four different engine types and trim levels. New for 2017 is the newest generation of FCA's UConnect multimedia interface, which now offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. All Charger trim levels equipped with the 5.7-liter V-8 engine come standard with an active exhaust system. Dodge brought back the iconic Daytona model which includes high-end upgrades including Brembo brakes, 20-inch alloy wheels, custom badging, and a steering wheel with LED illumination. The car is offered in four brand new exterior colors: Green Go, Yellow Jacket, Destroyer Grey, and Octane Red.


2017 Dodge Charger Review

The 2017 Dodge Charger, unlike its 2016 predecessor, is offered in four trim options and all come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Charger SE and SXT options are paired with a 3.6-liter V-6 engine with 292-300 hp ad 260-264 lb-ft of torque. The Charger R/T and Daytona models are paired with a 5.7-liter V-8 with 370 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. The Charger R/T Scat pack, Daytona 392 and SRT 392 options come with a 6.4-liter V-8 with 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. The most powerful of all the trim options is the Charger SRT Hellcat containing a 6.2-liter V-8 with 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

2017 Dodge Charger R/T 5.7 L Hemi V8 Video Review:

Video Source: Camerons Car Reviews YouTube

There are plenty of features to choose from including the UConnect infotainment system, a rearview camera, HID headlights with LED accents, Harman/Kardon audio system, keyless entry/start, and remote start. The SXT grade includes 20-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, 3.07 rear axle ratio, three-model electronic stability control system, performance brakes, Dodge's Performance Pages, and a performance-tuned suspension that can lower the vehicle up to half an inch.

2017 Dodge Charger Specs

The base-model 2017 Dodge Charger specs include:

  • Engine: 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6
  • Trim: SE RWD Sedan
  • Class: Premium Passenger Car
  • Horsepower: 292 @ 6350 RPM
  • Transmission: TorqueFlite® 8-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode (8HP45)
  • Body Style: Sedan
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 5 persons
2017 Dodge Charger Fuel Economy

The 2017 Dodge Charger gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 19 City/ 30 Highway.


2017 Dodge Charger Safety

NHTSA gave the 2017 Dodge Charger a five-star overall safety rating. It received the second-highest score of Marginal in the small overlap front crash test, and the highest score of Good for additional tests that included side, roof strength, and head restraints. It received a Superior rating in the IIHS' front crash prevention test.

Sell your used car online to RumbleOn!

RumbleOn is the best way to sell a car online! Get a free and fast cash offer to sell a car the easy way. No listing, no haggling, just a fast offer to sell a car for cash!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:35:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
