Model Overview: 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Review and Specs

Review of the 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

The Dodge Charger is one of the most iconic muscle cars ever produced. Its mean-mugging front has been a staple since the car was born. Luckily, for those need-for-speed fans in your life, Dodge has kept their pedal to the metal with the SRT Hellcat.

Even as a base model, the Dodge Charger is a modern-day throwback to the Charger of yesteryear. Back when muscle cars rumbled down the road and gas prices were a quarter a gallon. Of all the Charger trims, it's the SRT Hellcat that turns the most heads, not to mention melts the most tires. If you're looking for a powerful vehicle, this is it. The 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat carves out its own corner of the muscle car market along with the Corvette C8, Mustang Shelby GT500, and Camaro ZL1.

The 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat took everything the Charger has always been known for and added 21st-century technology, a roomy interior, and four doors. Muscle car purists are probably shaking their heads right now, but rest assured, two more doors don't hinder the Charger SRT Hellcat's performance one iota.

The year 2017 is the third model year for the Charger SRT Hellcat. This car is a whopping 4,600 pounds which makes it heavier than most cars on the road. Don't think for a second that the Hellcat's weight is a hindrance to its overall performance; that's where the car's 707 horsepower comes in. It'll make it seem like you're gliding down the road without any issues. It can reach 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds, or 100 mph in under 8 seconds. How's that for fast?

There's plenty to like about the 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, especially the features. The 2017 model year includes FCA's latest UConnect infotainment system which boasts an 8.4-inch scrApple CarPlay and Android Auto included. A rear-view camera, Harman/Kardon audio system, keyless entry/start, and HID headlights with LED accents. Performance features include 20-inch alloy wheels with all-season performance tires, three-model electronic stability control system, performance brakes, Dodge's Performance Pages, and a performance-tuned suspension are all included on the vehicle as well.

Cargo space is ample, measuring at 16.5 cubic feet of trunk space along with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. This isn't your grandmother's muscle car, and it shows. Dodge has created a whole new spin on what it means to own and drive a modern muscle car, and the SRT Hellcat checks off all the boxes.

Engine : 6.2-liter V8

: 6.2-liter V8 Trim : SRT Hellcat Sedan

: SRT Hellcat Sedan Class : Performance Car

: Performance Car Horsepower: 707 @ 6000 pm

707 @ 6000 pm Transmission : TorqueFlite® 8-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode

: TorqueFlite® 8-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode Body Style : Sedan

: Sedan Drivetrain : RWD

: RWD Fuel Type : Premium Unleaded

: Premium Unleaded Seating Capacity: 5 persons

The 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat fuel efficiency is rated at 13 City/22 Highway by the EPA.

The NHTSA rated the 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Five out of Five stars in crash-test safety. The Hellcat received an overall rating of 'Good' from the IIHS. Available safety features on the vehicle include standard daytime running lights, optional blind-spot detection, optional lane departure warning, and optional lane departure prevention, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

What It Is…

A continuation of the Charger's dedication to performance.

User-friendly for not-so-tech-savvy customers.

Fast (its top speed is 204 mph).

What It Isn't…

The smoothest ride.

Comprised of the finest interior materials.

Good on traction.

