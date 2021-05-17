Model Overview: 2017 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic Reviews

Given the company's extensive history, it should come as no surprise that Harley-Davidson produced a trike that's just as tough, powerful, and reliable as its two-wheeled cousins. Meet the 2017 Tri Glide Ultra Classic: a touring trike that has redefined luxurious cross-country rides.

Trade for a Harley-Davidson Tri Glide from anywhere in your house! It only takes minutes to get your trade-in value from RumbleOn, which you can use to buy a motorcycle online. Get started!

According to TotalMotorcycle.com, 'Every inch [of the Tri Glide] is integrated for comfort, cargo, and confidence,' which is exactly what you should be looking for in a tourer. Every aspect of the 2017 Tri Glide Ultra Classic imbues riders with confidence, especially its Twin Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight™ 107 engine.

For starters, the Milwaukee-Eight™ 107 delivers the smoothest, coolest, and most powerful ride you'll find in not only the history of Harley-Davidson but in most of today's touring market:

'If you started in 1909 with the very first Harley-Davidson® V-Twin engine and worked your way up through every engine, every innovation, every improvement, every ride, every durability test in all those years and countless miles since, you arrive at the Twin Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight™ 107 engine.' (TotalMotorcycle.com)

TotalMotorcycle.com goes on to say that the engine's cooling feature 'cools the heads around the exhaust ports to deliver at or near peak performance under all operating conditions and temperature.' This is excellent news for those of you who aren't afraid of Mother Nature's meteorological shenanigans. And even if she does strike at an inopportune time, the Tri Glide's four-valve cylinder heads and dual spark plugs will give her a run for her money (literally).

Video Source: Matt Laidlaw Youtube

Moving on to the 'comfort' portion of this Harley Tri Glide review, the 2017 model exceeds expectations once again. Recognizing that a tourer's infotainment center can often be a deciding factor, this H-D trike pulls out all the stops with a four-speaker, premium BOOM!™ Box 6.5 GT infotainment system. Complete with a large, full-color touchscreen, GPS, and electronic cruise control, the 2017 Tri Glide promises nothing shy of a technologically savvy ride. The switches are also located intuitively so you never have to remove your hands from the wide-set handlebars to customize your ride, and you can choose between heel and toe shift levers.

Now, let's talk about the hefty storage capacity of this Harley trike. In total, the 2017 Tri Glide boasts 6.7 cubic feet of storage between the integrated trunk and Tour-Pak® luggage case. I'd say if you're looking for luxury living on the road, then you've found it in the Tri Glide. I mean, any trike that can fit BOTH of my helmets simultaneously, as well as other personal items, is a winner in my book.

Finally, the Tri Glide's devastatingly good looks. Featuring a streamlined, low-profile front fender, tank and fender medallions, bullet turn signals, a black powder-coated engine with chrome covers, and Black 7-Spoke Cast Aluminum wheels to match, this machine is a total knockout. Not to mention, the backrest, armrest, rider footboards, and Electra Glide® seat maximize rider comfort, while the height-adjustable passenger footboards prove even further how mindful Harley was during the Tri Glide's production.

All in all, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic is more than a home run; it's a bona fide Grand Slam. And while it doesn't offer quite the same agile movement as its two-wheeled cousins, the Tri Glide is a motorcycle through and through.

Photo Source: Top Speed

Engine Type: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight™ 107, 4-Stroke, 2-Cylinder, SOHC

Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight™ 107, 4-Stroke, 2-Cylinder, SOHC Bore x Stroke: 3.937 in. x 4.374 in.

3.937 in. x 4.374 in. Valves / Valves

Per Cylinder: 8 / 4

8 / 4 Valve Config.: 10.0:1

10.0:1 Fuel System: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)





Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Transmission Type: Manual

Manual Number of Speeds: 6; Isolated Drive System (IDS)

6; Isolated Drive System (IDS) Primary Drive (Rear): Belt





Belt Front Tire: Dunlop® MT90B16 72H

Dunlop® MT90B16 72H Rear Tire: Dunlop® 205/65 R15





Dunlop® 205/65 R15 Front Brake: Dual Hydraulic Disc; piston fixed front with 4-31.75 mm front pistons

Dual Hydraulic Disc; piston fixed front with 4-31.75 mm front pistons Rear Brake: Dual Hydraulic Disc; 2-25.4 mm linked rear pistons, 31.75mm single-piston floating rear





Dual Hydraulic Disc; 2-25.4 mm linked rear pistons, 31.75mm single-piston floating rear Length: 105.1 in.

105.1 in. Seat Height: 7 28.3 in.

7 28.3 in. Ground Clearance: 4.5 in.

4.5 in. Rake / Trail: 26 degrees / 3.94 in.

26 degrees / 3.94 in. Wheelbase: 65.7 in.

65.7 in. Fuel Capacity: 6 gal

6 gal Dry Weight: 1,195 lbs

What the Tri Glide Classic is…

Luxury on three wheels (seriously, you'll never want to dismount).

An up-to-date, cross-country powerhouse, every feature designed for rider comfort.

A two-person experience-your loved ones will be begging to tag along!

What it isn't…

Inconspicuous; the Tri Glide is a Harley, after all.

A zippy sportbike, so don't take corners or sharp turns like it is one.

A ride you'll grow tired of quickly-this baby is designed to outride you.

You don't have to put your traveling dreams on hold just because you don't own a Harley-Davidson; but, let's face it: the ride would be much better if you did! Trade a motorcycle that's collecting dust in your garage for a used Harley Tri Glide for sale in RumbleOn's online inventory. All Rumble Ready rides are backed by our Money Back Guarantee and a Mechanical Service Contract. Get your trade-in value today, and you'll be touring the country in no time.