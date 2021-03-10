Log in
Model Overview: 2017 Honda Civic Reviews and Specs

03/10/2021 | 04:44pm EST
2017 Honda Civic Review and Specs

The Honda Civic is one of the most recognizable cars in the market and has long maintained a fantastic reputation in the automotive community. Now in its tenth generation, there's so much to love about this latest iteration.

Featured Photo Editorial Credit: otomobil / Shutterstock.com

If it's time to sell a car, RumbleOn has a cash offer ready for you.

When you sell a car online with RumbleOn, you'll receive a cash offer in 15 minutes or less. Try it out for yourself!

Since 1972, Honda has perfected the Honda Civic. Each generation of the Civic has introduced a redesign and upgraded interior. It is one of the best-selling vehicles in the world and continues to surprise with this latest 2017 model, which has also been called one of the best vehicles of 2017. At first glance, the newest design is sleek and smart. The lines appear straighter and it puts off a major sports vibe that can attract potential customers from all across the car-seeking spectrum. New for 2017 is the 1.5-liter direct-injected turbocharged four-cylinder paired with a six-speed manual transmission for both the coupe and sedan.

Photo Editorial Credit: otomobil / Shutterstock.com

2017 Honda Civic Review

The Honda Civic has come a long way since I last owned one in 2008. This tenth generation is good looking, to say the least. This newest iteration comes with an updated powertrain that pairs the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired to a six-speed manual transmission. If a manual transmission isn't your style, you can choose an automatic transmission as well. Also offered is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (base model) that's paired to a manual or automatic transmission. Speaking of that turbocharged engine, it is surprisingly powerful.

Video Source: HondaVideo YouTube

Available trim options include the base model EX Sedan, EX-L Coupe, EX-L Sedan, EX-T Sedan, EX-T Coupe, LX-Sedan, LX-Coupe, LX-Sedan, and Si Coupe, which you can take a look at below:

Video Source: Goshow YouTube

Each trim level offers its own goodies and comforts. New for 2017 is an updated interior that offers even more passenger and cargo room than its predecessors. The power driver seats offer a large range of motion with a wide variety of driver heights that can seat anyone no matter how tall or short they are. The ride speaks for itself as the handling is impeccable. Large undulations, especially located mid-corner, are comfortably controlled.

The infotainment system will take some getting used to as the no-knob volume system might be a bit difficult to adapt to. The dashboard interface is touchscreen-only and can pair all of your smartphone needs. Overall, the interior feels like you're in the future yet isn't past the point of overly confusing its passengers. It is a one-of-a-kind vehicle in a long line of Honda Civics.

If you're in the market to buy a used Honda Civic, you've made the right choice. It's a vehicle that will keep your drive comfortable all while getting some of the best gas mileage in the automotive industry. Did we mention it's safety rating makes it a great car for teen drivers?

2017 Honda Civic Specs
  • Engine: 4-Cyl 2.0 Liter
  • Trim: LX (Manual) Sedan
  • Class: Compact Passenger Car
  • Horsepower: 158 @ 6500 rpm
  • Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
  • Body Style: Sedan
  • Drivetrain: FWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 5 persons
2017 Honda Civic Fuel Efficiency

The 2017 Honda Civic gas mileage is rated at 28 City/40 Highway by the EPA.

2017 Honda Civic Safety Features

The safety rating for the 2017 Honda Civic was administered by the NHTSA. The car scored an overall rating of five stars out of a five-star rating in all of its categories. The car also scored an overall rating of Good for the IIHS front offset crash test ratings.

Video Source: sicurauto YouTube

The Honda Civic is stacked with safety features including an ACE body structure, front, side, and curtain airbags. The standard active safety features include ABS brakes, brake assist, daytime LED running lights, as well as a multi-angle rearview camera. If you prefer additional safety features as extras, they include dynamic guidelines for the said rearview camera, forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, and road departure mitigation.

Sell your car to RumbleOn and get a cash offer in 15 minutes or less.

Forget traditional ways to sell a car, the future is now with RumbleOn! Sell your vehicle to us and you'll receive a cash offer in 15 minutes or less. We send fast payments and take care of the hard work so you don't have to. We'll even pick up your car for free. Forget leaving your home or dealing with uncomfortable negotiations, RumbleOn has changed the game. You can do all of this from the comfort of your own home. Get your free cash offer to sell your car or truck the easy way!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 21:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
