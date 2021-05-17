Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RumbleON, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMBL   US7813863054

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Model Overview: 2017 Indian Chieftain® Dark Horse Review and Specs

05/17/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 2017 Chieftain® Dark Horse is a no-nonsense Indian motorcycle with a road presence that refuses to be ignored.

Indian Motorcycle invites riders to 'Lead the Pack' with the 2017 Indian Chieftain® Dark Horse, a 49-degree V-Twin bagger with a nonstop attitude and undeniable panache. Weighing in at over 1,000 pounds, this blacked-out full-dress tourer is Indian's very own resident 'bad boy.'

Shop used motorcycles online with RumbleOn!

There's a motorcycle for sale with your name on it in RumbleOn's extensive online inventory. Spend some quality time with our website and get fully acquainted with your next ride today.

Powerful and attention-getting, the Chieftain® Dark Horse is propelled by Indian's Thunder Stroke 111 engine, which according to CycleWorld.com, features an 'entirely new, free-standing design, sharing nothing with previous Indian revivals or Polaris' existing Victory motorcycle products.' Simply put, the Dark Horse is bursting with potential.

Video Source: Autoportal YouTube

Indian Chieftain® Dark Horse Features

Over 8-feet long, the 2017 Chieftain® Dark Horse is one lofty son-of-a-gun, and its powertrain doesn't mess around. Take into account how efficient (and exhilarating) the 111's power band is-second through sixth gears employ quiet running helicals that 'soften the load transfer from tooth to tooth and increase capacity'-and you'll be hard-pressed to find another dresser with this much capacity.

Photo Source: Total Motorcycle

The engine produces over 119 ft-lb of torque, which is plenty powerful considering the sheer magnitude of this machine. Turning corners requires caution, which is to be expected on a bagger this size, but Indian makes up for it with the bike's 25-degree rake, proving how much the brand values responsive handling. A 26-inch solo seat, standard cruise control, and ABS braking give riders the confidence boost they need to conquer the Dark Horse.

And let's not forget about the Indian Chieftain's devastatingly good looks: matte black from nose to tail, a short tinted power windscreen, spacious power-locking saddlebags, and more than 450 factory accessories available for further customizing. I'm not sure what more can be said about this bike except that you'll want to channel your inner Zorro before mounting.

Photo Source: Total Motorcycle

2017 Indian Chieftain® Dark Horse Specs
  • Engine Type: Thunder Stroke® 111 (1,811cc) air-cooled V-Twin, 4-stroke; 2-cylinder
  • Bore x Stroke: 101 x 113mm
  • Compression Ratio: 9.5:1
  • Fuel System: EFI; closed-loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
  • Transmission Type: Manual, 6-speed; multi-plate wet clutch
  • Valvetrain: 2 valves per cylinder
  • Valve Configuration: OHV - Pushrod
  • Final Drive: Belt

  • Front Suspension: Telescopic Fork, 46 mm Cartridge Forks with Dual Rate Springs; 4.7 inches of travel
  • Rear Suspension: Single Shock, Pneumatic Adjustment; 4.49 inches of travel

  • Front Brake Type: Dual / Floating Rotor / Four-Piston Calipers Dual Front / 300 MM with ABS
  • Rear Brake Type: Single / Floating Rotor / Two-Piston Caliper / 300 MM with ABS

  • Front Tire: Dunlop® Elite130/90 - 16 73H
  • Rear Tire: Dunlop® Elite180/60 - 16 80H

  • L x W x H: 101.2 in x 40.2 in x 60.2 in
  • Seat height: 26.0 in
  • Ground Clearance: 5.6 in
  • Wheelbase: 65.7 in

  • Wet weight: 1,385*
  • Fuel Capacity: 5.5 gal
    *as reported by the manufacturer

An iconic brand with a mission to deliver unmatched performance and durability, Indian's marksmanship shines through with this bagger bullseye.

Do you have a favorite full-dress tourer from Indian Motorcycle? Chieftain® Dark Horse strike your fancy? Let me know in a comment!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 21:46:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RUMBLEON, INC.
05:48pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Indian Chieftain® Dark Horse Review and Specs
PU
05:48pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic Reviews
PU
05:22pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2016 KTM RC 390 Review and Specs
PU
04:58pRUMBLEON  : 2015 Kawasaki EX650EFF Ninja 650 Review and Specs
PU
04:47pRUMBLEON  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
04:32pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2014 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Review and Specs
PU
08:47aRUMBLEON, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:33aRUMBLEON  : Earnings Flash (RMBL) RUMBLEON Posts Q1 Revenue $104.3M, vs. Street ..
MT
07:32aRUMBLEON  : Reports Sequential Revenue Growth of 48% and Gross Profit Growth of ..
BU
05/10RUMBLEON  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 717 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 75,00 $
Last Close Price 35,62 $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Richard Berrard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Tom E. Aucamp Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.17.95%121
SNAP INC.5.83%80 730
ANGI INC.-1.02%6 588
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-27.29%6 510
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-46.33%6 068
GRUBHUB INC.-21.17%5 466