Model Overview: 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Reviews and Specs

Review of the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport

A sporty and durable Jeep Wrangler tackling boulders and tough terrain is closely tied with most mental images of off-road vehicles, and it is perhaps one of the most popular and iconic off-road vehicles in the automotive world.

The 2017 Jeep Wrangler offers an almost unstoppable off-road vehicle, and the American icon comes in many different editions for drivers to choose from. Below are the Jeep Wrangler specs and reviews reported from drivers and research of the 2017 Sport model.

The four-seater 2017 Jeep Wrangler comes with 28 different edition and trims that offer such classic Jeep perks as unstoppable off-road power and the classic look of the rugged American icon. As far as the Jeep Wrangler reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2017 model include a sluggish powertrain and lacks some of the tech amenities and driver-assist features that are seen in many cars today. The 2017 Wrangler Sport also doesn't provide the option for side airbags, with less-than-stellar side crash test results reported by the NHSTA.

Video Source: Egolf Brevard YouTube

As far as amenities go, the 2017 base model of the Jeep Wrangler Sport comes with Command-Trac four-wheel drive, 16' steel wheels, tow hooks, Dana front and rear axles, skid plates, CD player with an audio jack for MP3, and drain plugs for a washable interior. It also holds its resale value.

Engine: V6 3.6 Liter Pentastar

Trim: Sport

Class: Compact Utility

Horsepower: 285@6400

Body Style: SUV/Crossover

Drivetrain: 4WD

Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular

Seating Capacity:4

What's it like to own a Jeep? Check out this video to get a feel.

Video Source: Blacked Out Jeep Wrangler YouTube

The Sport model can be had with a five-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual, and the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Gas Mileage has an EPA-rating of 17 City/ 21 Hwy. This rating is about average for the Jeep Wrangler gas mileage across all editions for 2017, with the four-door Unlimited coming in a bit lower at 16/20 mpg.

Out of the possible five stars, the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport safety test earned an NHSTA low three-star rating on rollover and frontal crashes while the IIHS testing scores reflected a 'good' level for the moderate-overlap front crash test.

