Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/25 01:12:37 pm
36.37 USD   -7.88%
12:50pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Reviews and Specs
PU
12:28pGOOD FIRST CARS FOR TEENS : Which Car Should They Drive?
PU
12:08pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2015 Ford F-250 Reviews and Specs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Model Overview: 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Reviews and Specs

02/25/2021 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Review of the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport

A sporty and durable Jeep Wrangler tackling boulders and tough terrain is closely tied with most mental images of off-road vehicles, and it is perhaps one of the most popular and iconic off-road vehicles in the automotive world.

The 2017 Jeep Wrangler offers an almost unstoppable off-road vehicle, and the American icon comes in many different editions for drivers to choose from. Below are the Jeep Wrangler specs and reviews reported from drivers and research of the 2017 Sport model.

2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Review

The four-seater 2017 Jeep Wrangler comes with 28 different edition and trims that offer such classic Jeep perks as unstoppable off-road power and the classic look of the rugged American icon. As far as the Jeep Wrangler reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2017 model include a sluggish powertrain and lacks some of the tech amenities and driver-assist features that are seen in many cars today. The 2017 Wrangler Sport also doesn't provide the option for side airbags, with less-than-stellar side crash test results reported by the NHSTA.

Video Source: Egolf Brevard YouTube

As far as amenities go, the 2017 base model of the Jeep Wrangler Sport comes with Command-Trac four-wheel drive, 16' steel wheels, tow hooks, Dana front and rear axles, skid plates, CD player with an audio jack for MP3, and drain plugs for a washable interior. It also holds its resale value.


2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Specs
  • Engine: V6 3.6 Liter Pentastar
  • Trim: Sport
  • Class: Compact Utility
  • Horsepower: 285@6400
  • Body Style: SUV/Crossover
  • Drivetrain: 4WD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity:4

What's it like to own a Jeep? Check out this video to get a feel.

Video Source: Blacked Out Jeep Wrangler YouTube

2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Fuel Economy

The Sport model can be had with a five-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual, and the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Gas Mileage has an EPA-rating of 17 City/ 21 Hwy. This rating is about average for the Jeep Wrangler gas mileage across all editions for 2017, with the four-door Unlimited coming in a bit lower at 16/20 mpg.


2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Safety

Out of the possible five stars, the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport safety test earned an NHSTA low three-star rating on rollover and frontal crashes while the IIHS testing scores reflected a 'good' level for the moderate-overlap front crash test.

Looking for a Jeep for sale online? RumbleOn has plenty!

Looking to upgrade to a Jeep Wrangler? Trade in your current ride for a cash offer to put towards a Jeep Wrangler or a Grand Cherokee. See what you could get for your wheels today!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 17:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RUMBLEON, INC.
12:50pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Reviews and Specs
PU
12:28pGOOD FIRST CARS FOR TEENS : Which Car Should They Drive?
PU
12:08pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2015 Ford F-250 Reviews and Specs
PU
02/11RUMBLEON : Fernanda Teodoro's Triumph Scrambler // An Adventurous Heart
PU
02/04RUMBLEON : What Are the Best Resale Value Trucks On the Market?
PU
02/03MODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Review and Specs
PU
01/29RUMBLEON : How to Write a Motorcycle Bill of Sale
PU
01/25RUMBLEON : Top Things to Know About Selling a Motorcycle
PU
01/19MODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman Reviews and Specs
PU
01/19MODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Dodge Charger Reviews and Specs
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 444 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 88,5 M 88,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 55,50 $
Last Close Price 39,48 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven R. Berrard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Tom E. Aucamp Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.30.73%88
SNAP INC.38.75%104 782
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.8.45%7 156
GRUBHUB INC.-12.70%6 014
MOMO INC.21.35%3 522
DENA CO., LTD.18.87%2 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ