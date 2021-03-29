Model Overview: 2018 Nissan 370Z Reviews and Specs

Review of the 2018 Nissan 370Z

There are 'cool' cars, then there are really 'cool' cars. Meet the 2018 Nissan 370Z. It's the sixth-generation of the famed Nissan Z-car line and the intimidating, younger brother to the once-popular 350Z.

The Nissan 370Z was introduced at the 2008 Los Angeles Auto Show with North American sales beginning in early 2009 and European models in April 2009. Practically every component of the 370Z is redesigned from the 350Z. The 370Z is shorter and not as long as the 350Z, with the 370Z's wheelbase being 4 inches shorter and the overall length being 167.1 inches. The width, however, is increased 1.3 inches and rear track by 2.2. inches.

The 370Z designers wanted the car to be as lightweight as possible, so prospective buyers will notice custom materials located throughout the car to achieve that goal. The 2018 370Z is equipped with unique features including newly-designed headlights and taillights, smoked chrome door handles, rear fascia, and a new EXEDY clutch for manual-only cars. Though the 370Z slots below the all-wheel-drive 2018 Nissan GT-R supercar, it holds its own with other entry-level sports cars.

The 2018 Nissan 370Z is available in two body styles: hatchback coupe or soft-top convertible. The coupe comes in several trim options including the Base model, Sport, Sport Tech, Touring, and NISMO. If you're more of a top-down kind of person, the convertible is available in the Base, Touring, and Touring Sport trims. Each trim level is available with its own special gadgets and customizations, however, there is only one engine option. A 3.7-liter V6 engine producing 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque powers each trim level except the NISMO. Though the engine dimensions remain unchanged, the NISMO 3.7-liter V6 is more powerful producing 350 horsepower and 276 lb-ft of torque.

Available features on the Base model include 18-inch wheels, performance tires, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a six-speaker system with built-in CD player.

The Sport trim features a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, a rev-matching downshift feature for the manual transmission, 19-inch wheels, heated mirrors, rear deck spoilers, and eight-speaker Bose audio system for those seeking a top-of-the-line auditory experience.

The Touring trim boasts leather and simulated suede upholstery, heated four-way power-adjustable seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation assistance, convenient USB port, voice controls, a rearview camera, Bluetooth audio connectivity, satellite radio, an easy-to-use media player interface, and Bose audio system.

The Sport Tech contains most of the features from the Sport and Touring trims minus the heated power seats, upgraded upholstery, and a cargo cover. Last but certainly not least, the NISMO Tech trim, besides getting the upgraded V6, has the same features as the Sport including an exclusive sport-tuned suspension, upgraded performance tires, special brake fluid, custom hoses, aerodynamic body pieces, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Recaro sport seats, and a simulated suede-trimmed steering wheel.

The 2018 Nissan 370Z impresses with its available features and overall performance. Motor Trend puts it best, '...As it sits, the new 370Z...is a track car for the streets.' You get all of the exhilaration of racing without needing to take the car for a spin on the race track.

Engine : V6 3.7 Liter

: V6 3.7 Liter Trim : (Auto) Coupe

: (Auto) Coupe Class : Performance Car

: Performance Car Horsepower: 332 @ 7000 horsepower

332 @ 7000 horsepower Transmission : 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode

: 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode Body Style : Coupe

: Coupe Drivetrain : RWD

: RWD Fuel Type : Unleaded Premium

: Unleaded Premium Seating Capacity: 2 persons

The 2018 Nissan 370Z fuel efficiency is rated at 18 City/25 Highway by the EPA.

Safety features for the 370Z include anti-lock brakes, stability control, front-impact airbags, side-impact airbags, overhead airbags, anti-whiplash head restraints, and security system.

There are currently no safety ratings available for the 2018 Nissan 370Z from the NHTSA. In addition, there are no ratings available from the IIHS.

What It Is…

An entry-level sports car.

Affordable compared to most sports cars.

What It Isn't…

An equivalent to the Nissan GT-R.

Something that will comfortably seat a family.

A daily driver.