RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/08 12:25:27 pm
40.84 USD   -0.75%
Model Overview: 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera Reviews and Specs

04/08/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
Review of the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera

Porsche are just sexy cars, aren't they? The vehicle's lines are pleasing to the eyes and the performance speaks for itself. Does it get any sexier than a Porsche? Yes, it does: meet the 911 Carrera.

Feature Photo Editorial Credit: Krystyna Taran / Shutterstock.com

In a trading mood? Trade for a Porsche 911 Carrera.

Every one of our Rumble Ready vehicles come with a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, third party full condition report, and affordable shipping. RumbleOn specializes in online car trades.

The Porsche name has been synonymous with luxury and performance since its inception. Ask any car enthusiast which type of Porsche they want to own or drive, and most of the time it will be the 911 Carrera. It's just a beauty of a car that strikes the perfect balance of price, accessibility for all driver levels, and performance. Add in the fact that there are limitless customization possibilities and you've got one hell of a sports car. We're putting the pedal to the metal for this one, folks.

Video Source: Porsche YouTube

Review of the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera

Described as handsome, both inside and out, the 911 Carrera is one of the finest vehicles on the road today. The 911 is available in several trim levels, however, some are designed solely for the racetrack. If you're sticking to the highway, choose from the Carrera, Carrera S, Carrera 4 (all-wheel drive), and Carrera 4S while the racetrack-specific trims include the Carrera T, GT3, GT3 RS, and GT2RS.

Photo Source: Motortrend

The 911 Carrera's exterior design is both modern and classic which really brings out the first-generation vibes. Rest assured, the classic rear-mounted engine and front trunk remain unchanged. The rounded roofline flows seamlessly into the tail end bringing out its attractive profile. The base model Carrera comes standard with heated power-adjustable side mirrors, 19-inch wheels, daytime running lights, and automatic xenon headlights. Optional features include adaptive LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, black door handles, power-folding side mirrors, carbon-fiber rear wing, and a roof transport system. These specialized features are available in higher trim options like the Carrera S, Carrera 4, and Carrera 4S.

While the 911 Carrera is famously known for its exterior looks, the interior steals the show. To put it succinctly, it's a perfect melting pot of luxury and performance-themed design. You'll practically feel like you're driving a fighter jet. Said interior impresses with a simulated suede-wrapped steering wheel that's also heated, extended leather upholstery, aluminum pedals, illuminated carbon-fiber door sills, heated front seats, and seat belts that are available in designer colors. How fancy!

Three transmissions are available including a six-speed manual, seven-speed manual, or optional all-wheel-drive system. Talk about engine choices, there are plenty to choose from: The 3.0-liter turbocharged flat six-cylinder generating 370 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque, 3.8-liter turbocharged flat-six generating 540 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque, and 4.0-liter that's good for 500 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. That's some serious power, folks.

Photo Source: Cryptoemporieum

2018 Porsche 911 Carrera Specs
  • Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0-liter Flat-6
  • Trim: Carrera Coupe
  • Class: Luxury Performance Car
  • Horsepower: 370 @ 6500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual (Automatic optional)
  • Body Style: Coupe
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Premium
  • Seating Capacity: 4 persons
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera Gas Mileage

The 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera fuel efficiency is rated at 22 City/30 Highway by the EPA.


2018 Porsche 911 Carrera Safety

The NHTSA and IIHS have not crash-tested the 911 Carrera. As far as passive safety and safety gear is concerned. When it comes to safety gear, the only available options include adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. Safety features like automatic emergency braking and lane assist are available in the 2020 992 models.


What It Is…

  • A Top-of-the-line performance machine.
  • A luxurious ride,
  • A sterling continuation of the ever-popular Porsche brand.

What It Isn't…

  • Easily affordable.
  • A comfortable ride for the whole family.
  • The kind of car you keep in the driveway: put it in the garage.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 16:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 625 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 96,1 M 96,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 75,00 $
Last Close Price 41,15 $
Spread / Highest target 94,4%
Spread / Average Target 82,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven R. Berrard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Tom E. Aucamp Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.36.26%96
SNAP INC.20.29%90 845
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-21.44%8 856
ANGI INC.9.17%7 203
GRUBHUB INC.-11.71%6 115
MOMO INC.11.17%3 197
