Model Overview: 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera Reviews and Specs

Review of the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera

Porsche are just sexy cars, aren't they? The vehicle's lines are pleasing to the eyes and the performance speaks for itself. Does it get any sexier than a Porsche? Yes, it does: meet the 911 Carrera.

The Porsche name has been synonymous with luxury and performance since its inception. Ask any car enthusiast which type of Porsche they want to own or drive, and most of the time it will be the 911 Carrera. It's just a beauty of a car that strikes the perfect balance of price, accessibility for all driver levels, and performance. Add in the fact that there are limitless customization possibilities and you've got one hell of a sports car. We're putting the pedal to the metal for this one, folks.

Described as handsome, both inside and out, the 911 Carrera is one of the finest vehicles on the road today. The 911 is available in several trim levels, however, some are designed solely for the racetrack. If you're sticking to the highway, choose from the Carrera, Carrera S, Carrera 4 (all-wheel drive), and Carrera 4S while the racetrack-specific trims include the Carrera T, GT3, GT3 RS, and GT2RS.

The 911 Carrera's exterior design is both modern and classic which really brings out the first-generation vibes. Rest assured, the classic rear-mounted engine and front trunk remain unchanged. The rounded roofline flows seamlessly into the tail end bringing out its attractive profile. The base model Carrera comes standard with heated power-adjustable side mirrors, 19-inch wheels, daytime running lights, and automatic xenon headlights. Optional features include adaptive LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, black door handles, power-folding side mirrors, carbon-fiber rear wing, and a roof transport system. These specialized features are available in higher trim options like the Carrera S, Carrera 4, and Carrera 4S.

While the 911 Carrera is famously known for its exterior looks, the interior steals the show. To put it succinctly, it's a perfect melting pot of luxury and performance-themed design. You'll practically feel like you're driving a fighter jet. Said interior impresses with a simulated suede-wrapped steering wheel that's also heated, extended leather upholstery, aluminum pedals, illuminated carbon-fiber door sills, heated front seats, and seat belts that are available in designer colors. How fancy!

Three transmissions are available including a six-speed manual, seven-speed manual, or optional all-wheel-drive system. Talk about engine choices, there are plenty to choose from: The 3.0-liter turbocharged flat six-cylinder generating 370 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque, 3.8-liter turbocharged flat-six generating 540 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque, and 4.0-liter that's good for 500 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. That's some serious power, folks.

Engine : Twin-Turbocharged 3.0-liter Flat-6

: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0-liter Flat-6 Trim : Carrera Coupe

: Carrera Coupe Class : Luxury Performance Car

: Luxury Performance Car Horsepower: 370 @ 6500 rpm

370 @ 6500 rpm Transmission : Manual (Automatic optional)

: Manual (Automatic optional) Body Style : Coupe

: Coupe Drivetrain : RWD

: RWD Fuel Type : Unleaded Premium

: Unleaded Premium Seating Capacity: 4 persons

The 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera fuel efficiency is rated at 22 City/30 Highway by the EPA.

The NHTSA and IIHS have not crash-tested the 911 Carrera. As far as passive safety and safety gear is concerned. When it comes to safety gear, the only available options include adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. Safety features like automatic emergency braking and lane assist are available in the 2020 992 models.

What It Is…

A Top-of-the-line performance machine.

A luxurious ride,

A sterling continuation of the ever-popular Porsche brand.

What It Isn't…

Easily affordable.

A comfortable ride for the whole family.

The kind of car you keep in the driveway: put it in the garage.