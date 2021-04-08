Model Overview: 2018 Tesla Model X Reviews and Specs

Specs and Review of the 2018 Tesla Model X

If you should ever see a 2018 Tesla Model-X for sale, I'd highly recommend buying it. The Model-X is one of Tesla's crossovers, along with the Model-Y.

The Model-X comes in three different levels: 75D, 100D, and P100D. Compared to the Model-S, the Model-X has a much higher starting price, but doesn't have as high of a range. As one can expect with a Tesla, the range, though not as high as the Model-S, don't mistake that for it not being as economical. Tesla pulled out all the stops for the Model-X and it shows. The vehicle is surprisingly heavy for it being an all-electric crossover and weighs in at 5,421 pounds with an even weight distribution of 50/50. The Model-X does come with air suspension that gives it up to 8.3 inches of ground clearance.

As stated before, the Model-X comes in three trim levels. The base model 75D has an EPA-rated driving range of 238 miles that is quite amazing for any vehicles on the road today. The driving range is helped due to a 75 kWh battery pack which powers both the front and rear-mounted electric motors. The car has all-wheel drive which is quite amazing for an electric vehicle. The amount of horsepower the car produces is an eye-opening 518 hp.

Since all Teslas use a one-speed transmission, it is easier for the car to charge. Charging times will vary according to how far you choose to drive and for how long. If you plan on driving 150 miles using a 75 kWh home wall charger, it will need to be plugged in for five hours. If you're using a 100 kWh home wall charger, plan on spending at least three hours of charge time. If you opt for the supercharged Tesla Model-X, you will only need to charge the vehicle for half an hour.

There are plenty of features in a Tesla Model-X that make the vehicle a must-have including air suspension with a 17-inch touchscreen that includes media connectivity. The interior is loaded with 14-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, hand-wrapped microfiber, and synthetic leather interior surfaces, GPS memory, ambient lighting, extra-large panoramic windshield, futuristic Falcon Wing doors, and navigation with traffic information. Moving onto the vehicle's exterior, it includes a power liftgate, towing package, LED fog lights, LED tail lights, power-folding, and heated side-view mirrors. If you're looking to upgrade, available features include a HEPA filtration system, self-presenting front door, custom audio system, satellite radio, heated seats for all passengers, heated steering wheel, wiper blade defrosters, heated washer nozzles, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving Capability system, and more.

Though not the Model-X, Teslas, in general, are fantastic vehicles that pare the way of the future while not emitting any emissions. If you want a recommendation, buy a used Tesla and start experiencing the future for yourself.

Engine : Single Electric

: Single Electric Trim : 75D

: 75D Class : Luxury Utility

: Luxury Utility Horsepower: 328

328 Transmission : 1 Speed Automatic

: 1 Speed Automatic Body Style : SUV/Crossover

: SUV/Crossover Drivetrain : AWD

: AWD Fuel Type : Electricity

: Electricity Seating Capacity: 5-7 persons

The 2018 Tesla Model-X is rated at 91 City/95 Highway by the EPA.

The Tesla Model-X has earned the highest overall rating of five stars from the NHTSA. It also received five stars in all of its safety categories including frontal crash, side crash, and rollover rating. The Tesla Model-X comes with collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking systems as well as rotating LED headlights. Although not technically considered 'safety features', the Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving Capability semi-autonomous driving systems can fall under the safety category because they help drivers avoid accidents.

