Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RumbleON, Inc.    RMBL

RUMBLEON, INC.

(RMBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RumbleON : Brian Hull's Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob // 28 Years of Adventure

12/14/2020 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Why did you choose your Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob?
Growing up my parents and grandparents always made sure my brother and I had nice 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, and sports equipment, even if they didn't always have the things they wanted. For years before he got one, I remember my dad would always point out nice Harley-Davidsons on the street. So for a really long time I thought that only Harleys were on the road, and Honda, Kawasaki, and other brands were off-road bikes. To this day, I still believe Harley-Davidson is the only on-road bike to have.

How did you get into riding motorcycles?
I started riding when I was little. I got my first 4-wheeler for Christmas when I was 3, but my dad had me on his for a while before that. As long as I can remember riding and motorcycles were the only thing I ever wanted to do. I grew up riding with my brother and my cousin, and we were always super competitive with each other. From motocross and drag racing quads and dirt bikes, to building tracks in grandma's back field and racing there, mini tracks with toy dirt bikes in the sand box, we were always riding and doing something together that involved motorcycles. We would watch movies and shows, YouTube videos of freestyle, racing and fails together all the time. My grandma would record supercross on Saturday nights and we would watch it together at Sunday dinner. From those years of my childhood I always knew my life would be in motorsports.

How did you start doing wheelies and other stunts?
After graduating MMI, my interests were still with off-road/motocross and I tried to get on a race team as a mechanic. I realized pretty quick I didn't want to do that, I'd rather be the racer. So I took the first job presented to me at the local Harley dealership as an entry-level tech and started back into motocross. A year later I bought my first Harley. A brand new, at the time leftover, 2013 Dyna. I still ride that same bike everyday. After that I quickly got wrapped up in the Harley stunt scene. It took me about a year and a half before I started to try and wheelie, but took way longer than that to get good at it. At first I really wasn't that interested in being a stunt rider because, in my mind, I wasn't that good and I was just having fun.

Why did you decide to make your Instagram?
It wasn't until I met a few good friends in Florida that rode, and were decent at making me look better than I was, that I decided to get more serious with the Instagram thing. Ever since I've been riding and practicing, getting better at stunts, trying new things just because I wanted to. The only real reason for growing my Instagram is for the day I opened my own business/shop, which I did earlier this year. I still don't post everything I do on my Harley on there because those memories are better told in person. I have a terrible love/hate relationship with social media though. I love staying up to date with new stuff and things that are happening in the motorcycle world, but I hate the addiction that can come right along with it. But Instagram has given me so many great opportunities that I wouldn't have had without it.

What is the best life lesson you've learned from owning/riding a motorcycle?
My dad and my grandfather are both career truck drivers and that has made them cautious men. As stated, we were always doing something motorcycle related together. One of the many thing that has been drilled into my head from a young age by both my dad and pap is that, things happen fast. Everything can change in the blink of an eye and you always have to be paying attention to what other people are doing. As a motorcycle rider this is honestly the most important lesson anyone could learn. After a lifetime in the saddle, broken bones, scars, busted bikes, and hospital trips (for myself and friends), I can definitely say that things do happen fast. Part of that is never take for granted the things and people you have today. They could all be gone faster than you know it.



What is the most exciting adventure you've taken on a bike?
I don't have one thing that I could say has been my greatest adventure, so far. I've been extremely fortunate in that my life has been an adventure from day one. I've ridden quads all across Pennsylvania, Florida and California and so many more. I've been to ATV rallies at Hatfield and McCoy trails, motorcycle rallies in Daytona, Gettysburg, Myrtle Beach, Arizona, and Las Vegas. My dyna has almost 100,000 miles on it in 7 years. I've ridden from Pennsylvania to Miami and back. Baton Rouge to Panama City Beach for spring break with my dad and brother. Vegas to Colorado for the Four Corners rally to watch my friends perform the stunt show. Vegas to Malibu and back in one day.

I can't honestly say what has been the greatest adventure because the whole thing has been amazing for 28 years. I've lived life on my terms and done it my way for a long time and that's what riding is all about. Most people can't handle true freedom, but riding a motorcycle is pretty damn close. My favorite movie of all time is Point Break. If you switch surfing to riding, the message is the same. 'Surfing(riding) is a source. It'll change your life. Swear to god.'


What does being a part of the motorcycle community mean to you?
Being part of the motorcycle community, to me, is being no part of it at all. It's about being my own person and doing the things I want to do. It's not about fitting in or being anything other than myself. But that's what the motorcycle community is all about, finding your personal freedom. Whatever it may be. Being a Harley tech I meet a lot of people and I enjoy sharing stories of rides, places you've seen, and bad decisions made along the way. The open road is where the greatest memories can be made. Most people will never experience the freedom of it and that's what makes it so amazing.

See more of Brian's Harley Davidson stunt riding on his Instagram!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:42:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RUMBLEON, INC.
05:43pRUMBLEON : Brian Hull's Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob // 28 Years of Adventure
PU
12:45pRUMBLEON : Harley-Davidson Touring Motorcycle Review
PU
12/11RUMBLEON : Lance and Gaylin's 2LaneLife on Harley Davidson Roadglides
PU
12/10RUMBLEON : 2016 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Review and Specs
PU
12/10RUMBLEON : Most Comfortable Metric Cruiser Motorcycles
PU
12/10RUMBLEON : 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Review and Specs
PU
12/10MOTORCYCLE TECH :  What is the FUELL Fllow?
PU
12/09RUMBLEON : Nicole Andrijauskas's Harley Davidson Sportster Iron 1200 // Biker Ar..
PU
12/09RUMBLEON : What's My Motorcycle Worth? The Truth Behind KBB
PU
12/08RUMBLEON : The History of Indian Motorcycles
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 444 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 69,7 M 69,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart RUMBLEON, INC.
Duration : Period :
RumbleON, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUMBLEON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 55,50 $
Last Close Price 31,10 $
Spread / Highest target 92,9%
Spread / Average Target 78,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Chesrown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Levy Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Berrard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kevin P. Westfall Independent Director
Denmar John Dixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RUMBLEON, INC.88.35%70
SNAP INC.226.58%79 461
GRUBHUB INC.43.79%6 487
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.40.50%5 948
MOMO INC.-61.16%2 705
DENA CO., LTD.7.46%2 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ